MBK: Games at Oregon, Oregon State postponed

The Washington State men's basketball games at Oregon (Jan. 20) and at Oregon State (Jan. 22) have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougs' program.



Both games will be rescheduled with the teams and the Pac-12 Conference working to find mutually agreeable dates to play the contests.



Finalized dates will be announced later. The Cougs are next scheduled to be back in action Wednesday, Jan. 26 when they host Utah at Beasley Coliseum at 7 p.m.