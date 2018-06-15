Washington State men’s basketball has added junior college walk-on, James Streeter (6-10, 250, Center, Coon Rapids, Minn./Lake Region State College), while guard Kwinton Hinson, will not return for his senior season due to personal reasons and has been granted his release, head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.

“We are excited about the size and strength James will contribute to the team as a walk-on,” Kent said. “We also appreciate Kwinton’s contributions over the last year and wish him nothing but the best.”

Streeter played two seasons at Lake Region State College, averaging 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 30 games played as a sophomore in 2017-18. The prior season, he averaged 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 31 contests played.



A native of Fairfield, N.C., Hinson played one season at WSU after transferring from Tyler JC in Texas. Hinson averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 28 games played in 2017-18.

The Cougars return three starters, including three of their four top scorers from 2017-18 and the 2018 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, Robert Franks.