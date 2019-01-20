In the wake of Thursday’s convincing 82-59 victory over lowly California, Washington State coach Ernie Kent hoped Saturday’s home matinee against Stanford would inject some much-needed momentum and enthusiasm into the Cougars men’s basketball program.

However, the lock-down defense that stonewalled Cal was MIA on Saturday as Stanford crushed WSU in the lane (42 points in the paint) and shot 40 percent from 3-point range (8-20). Offensively, the Cougars started hot from 3-point range (7-14 in first half) before going cold in the decisive second half (3-12).

As a result, most WSU fans, including students, watching inside Beasley Coliseum or on the Pac-12 Network walked away with the same pre-tipoff thoughts they had about the program Sunday morning.

Considering Stanford played without its leading scorer, it’s little wonder Kent was exasperated after WSU dropped to 1-4 in the Pac-12 with four of the next six conference games on the road.

“They (Stanford) had their best player out and they’re on the road after losing at (UW),” Kent told the Cougars IMG Network afterwards. “But they came in and were ready to play. Hats off to them because they did a good job of controlling tempo and playing very smart. They milked the clock very well and made us pay for falling asleep on defense.

“I feel like we wasted a great opportunity here. The people come out, the students come out and we played well (against Cal). But then we came back into this game and didn’t shoot it well, pass it well or defend well. Those are all things we talked about getting ready for this game. We didn’t play with the energy we needed to play with against an opponent of that caliber.”

Kent fell to 12-46 against Pac-12 opponents over the past four seasons.

One distinct trend just past the halfway point of the 2018-19 campaign is unless the Cougars shoot the ball well and score a bundle of points, they don’t win. Saturday’s loss dropped WSU to 0-9 this season when they score less than 80 points, confirmation of their defensive shortcomings.

“The things that have shown up in our losses has been point off turnovers and second chance points when we don’t block out and, just as importantly, points allowed when we take a bad shot,’ Kent said. “Quick shot, turnover, bad rotation, shot by somebody who is wide open. We gave up 30-plus of those type of points again. When you give up close to 45-48 percent of your points allowed off things you do, you’re not going to beat people.

“We did a good job in the Cal game (of limiting those type of points allowed) but we did a bad job in this game insofar as taking care of the ball, keeping a long and athletic team off the glass and just playing together and keeping our offense in rhythm. We stagnated ourselves offensively that made it tough to score.”

Freshman C.J. Elleby led WSU with 18 points – he has now scored in double figures in 15 of 18 games – and nine rebounds but he required 21 shots (1-6 from beyond the arc) to get there. Elleby and leading scorer Robert Franks combined to shoot just 34.3 percent (12-35) from the field.

Still, Kent liked Elleby’s effort.

“C.J. played extremely hard in the game and he had an opportunity to put up some stats,” Kent said. “There is absolutely no reason you can’t play as hard as you can on the defensive end and play as hard as you can throughout the game to make up for a bad shooting night. You can not play hard and then not shoot the ball either. You’re making it doubly tough on all of us.”

Junior guard Ahmed Ali tried to pick up the slack offensively in the early going, connecting on all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half. But he scored just two points in the second half.

NEXT FIVE GAMES:

Jan. 24 at Oregon State, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 27 at Oregon, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 30 UCLA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 2 USC, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 7 at Arizona State, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

PAC-12 SCHEDULE/RESULTS (Jan. 17-20)

Thur., Jan. 17

Oregon 59, Arizona 54

Washington 80, Stanford 64

Washington State 82, California 59

Arizona State 70, Oregon State 67

Sat., Jan. 19

Stanford 78, Washington State 66

USC 80, UCLA 67

Washington 71, California 52

Arizona 82, Oregon State 71

Arizona State 78, Oregon 64

Sun. Jan. 20

Colorado at Utah, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

(All Times Pacific)

