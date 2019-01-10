Tough night in Boulder as Cougs fall on the road. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/bWlr3gakBQ

Tyler Bey scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Colorado defeated Washington State 92-60 Thursday night in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Boulder, Colo.

Shane Gatling, a transfer from Niagara, added a career-best 17 points for the Buffaloes (10-5 overall, 1-2 Pac-12), who snapped a two-game losing streak. D'Shawn Schwartz scored 16 and McKinley Wright added 10 points and a game-high five assists as the Buffs improved to 7-0 at home this season. Evan Battey grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Marvin Cannon scored 14 points and Isaiah Wade and Jeff Pollard each had 12 for WSU (7-8, 0-2), which has lost five straight games.

The Cougars, who were averaging a Pac-12 best 81.1 points per game, played their third straight game and fourth overall this season without senior forward Robert Franks, the conference's leading scorer at 22.1 points per game.

Franks didn't make the trip because of a hip contusion that also will keep him out of Saturday's game at Utah. The Cougars are 0-4 in games Franks has missed this season.

WSU freshman CJ Elleby, who was averaging 16.4 points, was limited to six points on 2-for-10 shooting. Elleby played only 18 minutes before fouling out.

The Cougars dropped to 0-7 at Colorado since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011. WSU is also 0-7 away from home this season.

Bey scored 15 points in the first half as CU took a 41-25 halftime lead.

The Cougars scored the game's first five points before Colorado went on a 16-0 run to take command. That run included back-to-back 3-pointers by Gatling.

The Buffs took their largest lead of the half at 41-23 on Bey's layup with 1:17 left.

WSU's Elleby was limited to two points in the first half on 1-of-6 shooting.

The Cougars got within nine points in the second half, 43-34, on a 3-pointer by Ahmed Ali with 16:41 remaining but could get no closer. Colorado responded to Ali's triple with one of their own less than 30 seconds later, taking off from there.



WSU was outscored 49-26 over the final 16:18.

