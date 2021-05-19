MBK: New 2021 hoops signee ranked highly in final Rivals150

Washington State caused a stir in college basketball circles when they recently signed 6-foot-11 center Mouhamed Gueye to a letter of intent. Gueye is set to join the Cougars this fall.

The final Rivals150 for the 2021-22 class released last week showed why people made a lot of fuss about the signing.

Rivals ranks Gueye as the No. 58 overall prospect nationally for the 2021-22 class, and the No. 10 center. Gueye reclassified into the 2021 class, graduating a year earlier than planned from Prolific Prep in Napa, CA.

Despite dealing with injuries that limited his play throughout his 2020-21 season Gueye put together solid numbers, averaging 9.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as the team sported a 30-4 record prior to heading into the GEICO Nationals.



As a sophomore, Gueye was part of a record-setting Prolific Prep team that finished 31-3 and the champions of the Grind Session, the league of elite prep high school teams that Prolific Prep calls home.