SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference has released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2018-19 men’s basketball season. The announcement reflects the games being played and the home/away designations each week of the Pac-12 regular season.

Specific dates and times for each game within a week will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized. All 108 Conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1 or CBS.

Tipoff of the league’s regular season will begin no earlier than Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, with the opening week highlighted by traditional rivalry games in the Civil War between OREGON and OREGON STATE, and the Apple Cup between WASHINGTON and WASHINGTON STATE. The Cougars open Pac-12 play by facing the Huskies in Seattle.



Regular-season play will conclude on Saturday, March 9, 2019, with the final week featuring rivalry games of ARIZONA STATE at ARIZONA, and CALIFORNIA at STANFORD. The Pac-12 Tournament will again beld at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the third consecutive year, taking place March 13-16, 2019.

Week of Jan. 2-6: Washington State at Washington

Week of Jan. 9-13: Washington State at Colorado/Utah

Week of Jan. 16-20: California/Stanford at Washington State



Week of Jan. 23-27: Washington State at Oregon/Oregon State

Week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3: UCLA/USC at Washington State

Week of Feb. 6-10: Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State

Week of Feb. 13-17: Washington at Washington State

Week of Feb. 20-24: Colorado/Utah at Washington State

Week of Feb. 27-March 3: Washington State at California/Stanford

Week of March 6-9 (Regular season ends Saturday, March 9): Oregon/Oregon State at Washington State