The Pac-12 Conference has released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league's 2019-20 men's basketball season.

The announcement reflects the games being played and the home/away designations each week of the Pac-12 regular season.

Specific dates and times for each game within a week will be announced later this summer after selections by the league's television partners are finalized. All 108 Conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1 or CBS.

This marks the final season of an 18-game Pac-12 schedule, as each league school will play 20 conference games beginning in 2020-21. Since the additions of Colorado and Utah in 2011-12, each Pac-12 school has played 18 conference games, resulting in playing four of the league teams just once in a season.

This season WSU does not travel to the Oregon schools and will not host the Mountain schools, Colorado and Utah. Washington State opens the Pac-12 season at home hosting USC and UCLA the week of Jan. 1-5.

The following week the Cougars head to the Bay Area to take on California and Stanford (Jan. 8-12). After hosting Oregon and Oregon State, Jan. 15-19, WSU returns to the road to take on Colorado and Utah (Jan. 22-26). A two-week homstand will see WSU host Arizona State and Arizona (Jan. 29-Feb. 2), followed by Washington at Pullman the week of Feb. 5-9.

The Cougars did not host the Arizona schools last season, as this marks their first trip to Pullman since the 2017-18 season. WSU is on the road for three of the final four weeks of the regular season as it heads to Los Angles for the first time since the 2017-18 season to take on UCLA and USC (Feb. 12-16), followed by its only homestand in four weeks as it hosts Stanford and California (Feb. 19-23).

Trips to Seattle to take on Washington (Feb. 26-March 1) and Arizona (March 4-7) round out the regular season.

The Pac-12 Tournament will take place March 11-14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Week of Jan. 1-5: UCLA/USC at Washington State



Week of Jan. 8-12: Washington State at California/Stanford



Week of Jan. 15-19: Oregon/Oregon State at Washington State



Week of Jan. 22-26: Washington State at Colorado/Utah



Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 2: Arizona/Arizona State at Washington State



Week of Feb. 5-9: Washington at Washington State



Week of Feb. 12-16: Washington State at UCLA/USC



Week of Feb. 19-23: California/Stanford at Washington State



Week of Feb. 26-March 1: Washington State at Washington



Week of March 4-7: Washington/Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State

March 11-14: Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas

