Another signee for the Cougs! We're excited to welcome Ryan Rapp to the family! Story: https://t.co/5MUHZmZwLP #GoCougs | #Nerdball pic.twitter.com/v0zaBWoNj9

Ryan Rapp (6-5, Guard, Melbourne Australia/Mazenod College) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement and will join the Washington State men's basketball program beginning with the 2019-20 season, Cougar head coach Kyle Smith announced Friday.

"Ryan Rapp is a 6-5 combo guard who has a great feel for the game," Smith said. "He sees the floor extremely well and can make plays at both ends with his length. He is a good rebounder and gets his hands in passing lanes. He is the son of a coach and plays like it. He was raised in the land down under and can hopefully carry on the tradition of great Aussie Cougs like Brock Motum and Aron Baynes."

Rapp initially signed with the University of San Francisco when Smith was still the head coach there, but asked to be released from his letter of intent when Smith was hired by WSU in April.

“A lot of things have changed these past few weeks, and I’m glad to say that I will be signing with Washington State University!” Rapp posted on social media at the time. “I’m honored to have had the opportunity to play at San Francisco but decided to follow my head coach to the Cougars to play in the Pac-12!”

Rapp played for Mazenod College in Australia and helped guide the Nodders to a 2017 Associated Catholic College (ACC) league title for the first time in school history. He was the team captain for the Nodders his senior season, and helped guide them to a second-straight title.

He earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2017 and 2018, and was named the team MVP both seasons.

On the club circuit, Rapp played for Dandenong Rangers in Victoria's Junior Basketball League, where his team won four state titles and three classic championships. He was on the 2018 Youth U23 team.