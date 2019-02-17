We’ve seen this movie before.

Over the past couple of years, the inability to hold second half leads has been a disturbing staple of many Washington State men’s basketball games. The same thing happened Saturday night as WSU couldn’t hold an 11-point second half lead and committed too many mistakes down the stretch in a frustrating 72-70 loss to rival Washington at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU led for nearly 29 minutes in the game, but UW’s veteran players seized control down the stretch. Moment after a critical Robert Franks turnover, Noah Dickerson tipped in a missed layup from Jaylen Nowell with 25 seconds remaining for the game-clinching points.

“We looked so good for so long, but they’re a veteran team and kept its composure,” WSU coach Ernie Kent said. “We lost our composure, particularly in the last two minutes of the game. There are some things that shouldn’t have happened for a team that has worked so hard and been preached to so much about clock management and leadership coming down the stretch.”

Marvin Cannon scored 25 points with eight rebounds for Washington State (10-15, 3-9). Robert Franks added 16 points. Dickerson scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Washington (20-5, 11-1 Pac-12). Nowell added 20 points.

“Marvin Cannon was phenomenal tonight,” Kent said. “We have growth potential individually that will allow us to grow as a team that will get us better. I’m pleased with how we have hung in there and how far we have come. At this point in the second half of the conference schedule, we feellike we can beat anybody.

WSU has two more home games remaining in the current three-game homestand as they host Colorado Wednesday (7 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network) and Utah Saturday (5 p.m.).

After WSU took a 47-36 lead early in the second half, Washington responded with a 7-0 run to climb back into the game and neither team lead by more than eight points the rest of the way.

Washington would go on a 13-3 run spanning five minutes after several layups from Dickerson and a 3-pointer from Dominic Green to tie the game at 54 with 9:57 remaining. Franks knocked down a 3-pointer for WSU to take a 67-65 lead with 2:46 remaining.

The Pac-12 leading scorer wasn't a factor until late in the ball game.

Dickerson was fouled on the next possession making 1 of 2 free throws to cut the deficit to one. David Crisp then stole the ball, setting up the fast break and a 3-point play for Nowell that gave the Huskies the lead for good at 69-67.

WSU had all of the momentum in the early going. Cannon dominated the first half for WSU with 18 points, throwing down crowd-energizing dunks and acrobatic layups.

Washington answered an 8-0 Cougar run at the 9:57 mark in the first half after Matisse Thybulle threw down two dunks underneath the rim and Nowell hit a 3-point jumper completing the 7-0 run for the Huskies over 1:53.

WSU fought back with a 10-0 run sealing momentum for the half. CJ Elleby started the run with a tough back door pass to Jeff Pollard for the layup and Pollard returned the favor on the next possession hitting Elleby for a fast-break layup and foul.

Elleby completed the 3-point play and Cannon was fouled on a 3-point attempt on the next possession knocking down all three free throws. Ahmed Ali finished the run with two made free throws.

IN-STATE RIVALRY: Washington extended the all-time series lead to 185-104 over WSU as the Huskies swept the Cougars for the second season in a row under Hopkins.

BIG PICTURE: After beating both Arizona and Arizona State for the first road sweep since the 2008-09 season, the Cougars disappointed late at home against their rivals. The loss to Washington cements the Cougars second-to-last placement in the conference.

UP NEXT: Washington State hosts Colorado on Wednesday.