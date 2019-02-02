A slow start and another heaping helping of porous defense couldn’t overcome a record-setting night for Washington State’s shooters.

Employing a bombs away philosophy, the Cougars attempted a school record 41 3-pointers out of 69 total shots (59.4 pct of shot attempts came from beyond the arc) and allowed 90 or more points for the second time in the last four games in a 93-84 loss to USC in front of 2,559 fans Saturday night at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU (8-14 overall, 1-8 Pac-12) has surrendered 85 or more points in six of their first nine conference games. USC shot 58.9 percent from the floor, highest by a Cougars’ opponent this season, bettering the old mark set by UCLA (58.8 pct.) on Thursday. WSU has allowed fewer than 78 points in pac-12 play only once (vs. Cal).

Nick Rakocevic scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as USC never trailed en route to the nine-point win, WSU’s 11th loss in the past 12 games. Jonah Mathews scored 20 points on 6-7 shooting from 3-point range for USC (13-9, 6-3). Bennie Boatwright added 18 points and five rebounds.

Robert Franks scored 25 points for Washington State (8-14, 1-8). Ahmed Ali added 18 points and seven assists, while freshman Aljaz Kunc, averaging just 2.3 points and 9.0 minutes per game, scored 14 points on 4-5 shooting in 29 minutes of action.

USC exploded to start the game with a 16-4 run in the first seven minutes of the game, including an 11-0 start. The Cougars didn’t score their first points until Isaiah Wade’s put-back basket with 14:59 left in the first half.

Less than 4 minutes into the game, a frustrated Kent had replaced four of the five Cougar starters.

“The start of the game was brutal because we had great looks,” WSU coach Ernie Kent said after the Cougars fell to 12-51 against Pac-12 competition over the past four seasons. “Our energy wasn’t where it needed to be on the defensive end. That’s why I got all those guys out of there. When we got energy on the floor, we got back into the game. Anytime we had tremendous energy on the defensive end of the floor and shared the basketball on offense, we came back. Our young guys played well to get back into the game.”

Shaqquan Aaron knocked down a 3-pointer, followed by a jumper from Derryck Thornton and a big dunk underneath the basket by Victor Uyaelunmo. WSU climbed back into the game at 26-21 after 3's from Aljaz Kunc and Viont'e Daniels, followed by a layup from Franks.

“Our rotation will depend on who’s on their game,” Kent said. “Tonight, a couple of guys weren’t on their game when we went to them. But Aljaz and couple of guys played terrific throughout the game.”

USC answered with a 19-5 run over to retain a 19-point lead (45-26) and the Cougs never got closer than 8 points thereafter. Rakocevic scored the first six points of the run after a layup and four-point play. Rakocevic was fouled on a layup, missed his free throw and recovered his own rebound for an easy bucket under the rim completing the four-point play.

The run was capped by a jumper from Thornton and a 3-pointer from Boatwright. USC lead at halftime 47-33.

WSU cut the lead to eight points at one point in the second half but USC went on an 11-2 run over 3:30 with a jumper and 3-pointer from Kevin Porter Jr. during the run. The Trojan run gave them a 16-point lead with 10 minutes left in the game.

The Cougars got within single digits after a 3-pointer from Franks cut the lead to eight with 22 seconds remaining but USC would make their free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

“The Pac-12 is hard every game,” Kent said. ‘There are no nights off in the Pac-12 because of the athleticism and experience in the league. We went from big athletes at Oregon to big athletes at UCLA to big athletes at USC. Now we’re going to face two more athletic teams in Arizona State and Arizona in two terrific environments. Both are noisy arenas.”

BIG PICTURE: Washington State is mired in a five-game losing streak after beating California on Jan. 17. With double-digit losses in the last five games, WSU is desperate to get back in the win column. However, the next three games are at Arizona State, at Arizona and a home game against rival Washington. Unless the Cougars turn things around quickly, they look to finish the season near or at the bottom of the conference standings.

UP NEXT: Washington State travel to play Arizona State on Thursday.

