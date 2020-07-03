WazzuWatch - MBK: Smith adds sixth signee to 2020-21 class

After verbally committing to the Cougs the week prior, incoming freshman Carlos Rosario (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) made it official with the signing of his National Letter of Intent as announced by head coach Kyle Smith.



Rosario becomes the sixth new Coug for the upcoming season joining Efe Abogidi (Delta State, Nigeria), TJ Bamba (Bronx, NY), Dishon Jackson (Vallejo, Calif.), Andrej Jakimovski (Skopje, Macedonia), and Jefferson Koulibaly (Montreal, Quebec) in Washington State’s top-30 ranked recruiting class.

"We are thrilled to add Carlos to our program,” said Smith. “His addition provides us with another player with length and athleticism on the perimeter. His ballhandling and size makes him unique, giving him the ability to defend and create offense.”

“He came to the United States from the Dominican Republic to chase his dream of playing basketball at the highest level. Carlos is hungry and driven. We are thrilled that he has chosen Washington State to pursue his American Dream.”

A 6-7 wing, Rosario came to the United States prior to his junior year from the Dominican Republic to play at Veritas Prep in California. Playing for the young program, Rosario helped lead his team to a 22-12 record as a senior averaging 13.5 points ,4.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in just his second season.



In just two years at Veritas Prep, Rosario played his way into the top ranks of recruits in the state, ranking No. 14 in California according to some services. Throughout the year, the lanky wing made a name for himself at elite prep tournaments like the Jerry Tarkanian Classic, earning all-tournament honors, and playing along the top recruits in the country in the Grind Session prep circuit.