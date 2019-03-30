MBK: Smith arrives in Pullman; Introductory presser set for Monday
Come help us welcome Coach Smith to the Cougar Family on Monday at 11:30am!— Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) March 29, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/31mdxUYPTd#GoCougs | @WSUMensHoops pic.twitter.com/d9yLeBT3wL
Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun will hold an introductory press conference to welcome Cougar Head Men's Basketball Coach Kyle Smith to Pullman on Monday, April 1 at 11:30 a.m. PT in the Rankich Club Room at Martin Stadium. The public is invited to attend.
Washington State announced Wednesday the hiring of Smith, the school's 19th head coach in program history. Smith arrives from the University of San Francisco where he spent three seasons as head coach, compiling a 63-40 (.612) record, notching 20 or more wins each season.
Smith arrived on campus Thursday, toured the facilities and met the returning players.
ICYMI: Coach Smith arrived in Pullman yesterday! Take a BTS look at his first few hours here! 🏀#GoCougs | @WSUMensHoops pic.twitter.com/Lbhm0rPqsR— Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) March 29, 2019
Coming soon... 👀🏀#GoCougs | @WSUMensHoops pic.twitter.com/MtCiSDSMnM— Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) March 29, 2019
.@SteveKerr of the @warriors had a few things to say about new WSU coach Kyle Smith. #GoCougs | @WSUCougars pic.twitter.com/iRgLGTTUFp— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUMensHoops) March 29, 2019
We’re excited to have Coach Smith in Pullman! Let’s get to work! #GoCougs | @WSUCougars pic.twitter.com/rqQity95O0— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUMensHoops) March 28, 2019
⭐️ ✨ 🌟 are out @WSUPullman. Some lucky people on campus got the first ever @Coach_Leach & @WSUMensHoops Coach Smith photo in school history. Coach Smith wanted the pic with Logan Tago & @GardnerMinshew5. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/o5xOdxwpT2— Pat Chun (@pat_chun) March 28, 2019
Our @WSUMensHoops HC history speaks for itself. Thx @GeorgeRaveling, @CoachSampsonUH & Tony Bennett for your knowledge, insight & continued ♥️ of #WSU. People are the greatest resource of any org & we appreciate our past making sure we get our future right. #OnceACougAlwaysACoug pic.twitter.com/dOF64kulCy— Pat Chun (@pat_chun) March 28, 2019
Before his team takes the court tonight, check out what former WSU head coach and @UVAMensHoops head coach Tony Bennett had to say about Coach Smith! #GoCougs | @WSUCougars pic.twitter.com/6mBJemTd4U— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUMensHoops) March 29, 2019