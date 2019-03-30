Come help us welcome Coach Smith to the Cougar Family on Monday at 11:30am! Read more here: https://t.co/31mdxUYPTd #GoCougs | @WSUMensHoops pic.twitter.com/d9yLeBT3wL

Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun will hold an introductory press conference to welcome Cougar Head Men's Basketball Coach Kyle Smith to Pullman on Monday, April 1 at 11:30 a.m. PT in the Rankich Club Room at Martin Stadium. The public is invited to attend.

Washington State announced Wednesday the hiring of Smith, the school's 19th head coach in program history. Smith arrives from the University of San Francisco where he spent three seasons as head coach, compiling a 63-40 (.612) record, notching 20 or more wins each season.

Smith arrived on campus Thursday, toured the facilities and met the returning players.

