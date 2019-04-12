Jim Shaw and Derrick Phelps have been named assistant men's basketball coaches, Washington State Head Men's Basketball Coach Kyle Smith announced, Friday.

"We are very fortunate to have Jim Shaw in our program," Smith said. "He brings experience as a successful Pac-12 assistant, having been a part of five Pac-12 Championships during his stints at Oregon State and Washington. Jim is a native of Washington and is coming to us as a celebrated head coach at Western Oregon. His experience and winning pedigree will help lead Washington State back to prominence in the Conference of Champions."

"Derrick Phelps will be an integral part of our program's development here in Pullman," Smith said. "His knowledge of the game as a former NBA player and overseas professional will be invaluable to our young men. He has been the backbone of our program sharing his wisdom and leadership at our previous institutions. He learned under one of the all-time greats in Dean Smith at the University of North Carolina, and he brings the "Carolina Way" wherever he goes. He is a National Champion, nothing else needs to be said."



Shaw comes to the Palouse after four seasons as the head coach at his alma mater, Western Oregon, where he compiled a 102-30 overall record and led the Wolves to No. 1 Rankings and to the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament three times. Shaw has 25 years of Division I coaching experience, including nine seasons as an assistant coach at Washington. In his first year leading the program at Western Oregon in 2015-16, Shaw led the Wolves to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular season title, its first GNAC Championships tournament title, and the No. 1 seed in the 2016 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball West Regional Tournament.



The Wolves defended the home court three times to advance to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. It marked the first time that Western Oregon advanced to the round of eight in a national tournament since 1982. At the final site, the Wolves defeated Saginaw Valley to advance to the NCAA DII Final Four. In addition, Shaw led Western Oregon to its first No. 1 ranking in program history, as he was named the GNAC Coach of the Year. He was once again named the GNAC Coach of the Year and West Region Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association (NABC) in 2017-18 as Shaw led the Wolves to a 31-2 record, tying the GNAC single-season record for wins, and set a GNAC mark with 19 conference victories.



The Wolves led the GNAC in scoring at 83.3 points per game and finished the year ranked No. 3 in NCAA Division II in total steals (322), fifth in scoring margin (+16.4), sixth in steals per game (9.8), ninth in total assists (575) and 10th in field goal percentage (.497). The Wolves advanced to the NCAA West Regional for the third time under Shaw in 2018-19, falling to top-ranked Point Loma. WOU finished with a 22-11 overall record including a 13-7 league mark, falling to Seattle Pacific, 78-66, in the championship game.

Shaw spent two seasons alongside Randy Bennett at Saint Mary's College as a special assistant to the head coach during the 2013-14 season before becoming an assistant coach in 2014-15. With the Gaels, Shaw helped guide SMC to back-to-back 20-plus wins seasons as well as a pair of postseason appearances.

Prior to Saint Mary's, Shaw spent nine seasons (2004-2013) as an assistant coach at the University of Washington alongside former head coach Lorenzo Romar. During his time at Washington, the Huskies went a combined 208-100, which is the best nine-year record in school history, while also going 118-54 from 2009-2013 to mark the best five-year stretch in school history.



During that span, Shaw was a part of five Pac-10 championships, five NCAA Tournament appearances, and three appearances in the Sweet 16. He was pivotal in the Huskies' run to their first Pac-10 Tournament championship in 2005 and first No. 1 seed into the NCAA Tournament.

Before Washington, Shaw served the previous five seasons (1999-2004) at the University of Oklahoma on Kelvin Sampson's staff. He helped the Sooners to a 131-37 record, three Big 12 Tournament titles, a Final Four appearance in 2002 and an Elite Eight berth in 2003.

From 1994 through 1999, Shaw served as assistant coach at the University of Portland where he helped the Pilots to a pair of 20-win campaigns and a 1996 NCAA Tournament berth, which was the school's first in over 30 years. Shaw coached at Oregon State during the 1990 and 1991 seasons alongside Jim Anderson, as the nationally-ranked 1990 Beaver team, which featured Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton, won the Pac-10 championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Shaw's first assistant coaching assignment came in 1986-87 at Idaho State where he helped lead the Bengals to an impressive run to the Big Sky Tournament championship and the league's automatic NCAA Tournament berth. That was ISU's first NCAA appearance in 10 years.



A 1985 graduate of Western Oregon State College, Shaw was an NAIA honorable mention All-American and district MVP runner-up as a senior. During his career with the Wolves, Shaw played for WOU Hall of Fame coach Jim Boutin and helped lead WOSC to a win-loss record of 72-20 over a three-year stretch. He earned his master's degree in athletic administration from Idaho State in 1986.



A native of Chimacum, Wash., Shaw attended Chimacum High School where he was an all-state performer in both basketball and football.

Phelps joins Smith on the Palouse after spending the previous five seasons with Smith, the last three as the associate coach at San Francisco (2016-2019) and the prior two years as an assistant coach at Columbia (2014-16). Phelps also spent three seasons (2011-14) as an assistant coach at Monmouth and one year (2010-11) as the video coordinator at Fordham.

An integral member of King Rice's staff at Monmouth, Phelps took a lead role in the recruitment of many of the players who were responsible for leading the Hawks to a school-record 28 wins during the 2015-16 season.



During his two seasons at Columbia, the Lions posted a 38-25 record, which included a 25-10 mark during the 2015-16 campaign which saw the school capture the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.



A native of Queens, NY, Phelps enjoyed an outstanding collegiate career with the Tar Heels under legendary head coach Dean Smith from 1990-94. The starting point guard on North Carolina's 1993 National Championship team, he earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior and honorable mention all-conference accolades as a junior.



Phelps was an Associated Press honorable mention All-America selection and was also named to the USBWA All-District Team. He also earned second team All-NABC honors. He holds North Carolina records for most steals in a game (9) and a career (247) and ranks fifth all-time in school history with 637 assists.



Phelps is the only player in ACC history to amass 600 assists, 400 rebounds and 200 steals. Phelps was the first of only three North Carolina players to earn the Carmichael Cobb Award, bestowed to the team's most outstanding defensive player of the year, on three occasions. He was also named the Tar Heels' team MVP as a senior and played on two Final Four teams, including Carolina's 1993 squad that captured the national championship with a 77-71 victory over Michigan.



Phelps began his professional career in 1994 with the Chicago Rockers of the Continental Basketball Associate (CBA). Midway through the '94 season, he was signed for the remainder of the season by the Sacramento Kings and was selected by the Vancouver Grizzlies in the 1995 NBA expansion draft. He also spent time in preseason camps with the Milwaukee Bucks (1994) and Philadelphia 76ers (1997). He also played professionally in Germany, France, Poland, Russia, Romania and the Netherlands.



He was selected MVP of the Euroleague in 2001 while playing for Alba Berlin. He retired following the 2009-10 season.



A graduate of Christ the King High School in Queens, Phelps led the Royals to the 1989 New York State Championship and was named to the 1990 McDonald's All-America Team as a senior. He was also named to the 1990 Kodak Metropolitan High School All-Star team.

Phelps began his coaching career in 2007 as an assistant coach at Christ the King and also served as a player-coach with Clubul Sportiv "Gaz Metan" Medias in Romania.