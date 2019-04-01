Kyle Smith has gotten right to work as the new head coach at Washington State. He’s already held a couple of practices with his remaining Cougar players (he referred to them as the ‘Almighty Eight”) since being hired last week and is working to convince veteran players from leaving.

Particularly rising senior forward Jeff Pollard, who played a valuable role this past season, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while starting 23 of 29 games.

Shortly after Ernie Kent was fired, Pollard placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Smith wants him back, though.

“I’m going to try to reel him back in,” Smith said of Pollard during his introductory press conference at Martin Stadium. “You are welcome here, brother. You are a Coug. We want you back. It’s like the biblical story of the Prodigal Son. We have open arms. If he comes back, we’re all hugs and love.

“I’d love to have him and I think he will (be back). Let’s hope so.”

In addition to Pollard, he’s also reached out to C.J. Elleby, one of WSU’s top players, who has declared for the NBA draft. However, Elleby has not hired an agent, keeping the door open for a return to Washington State for the 2019-2020 season.

Elleby, who averaged 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last year, has shown up at the practices, Smith said. Photos posted on social media show Elleby listening attentively to Smith.

“He is welcome back,” Smith said.

Forward Carter Skaggs, who averaged 6.0 points and shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range, announced March 20 that he would finish up his bachelor’s degree requirements from WSU and leave the program as a graduate transfer.

Smith brings a winning pedigree to a Cougars program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2012. Ernie Kent was fired after going 58-98 over the past five seasons. Smith comes to Washington State after a successful three-year run at San Francisco during which he went 63-40 and became the first head coach in school history to win at least 20 games in each of his first three seasons.

Before landing the job at San Francisco, Smith went 102-81 in six seasons at Columbia, capping his run in New York by leading the Lions to the CIT title in 2016. He also has strong West Coast ties with his time as an assistant at Saint Mary’s for nearly a decade.

The 49-year-old Smith is highly regarded for his extensive use of analytics. “We stat everything we do,” Smith said. “It makes you hard to beat.”

While the Cougars have languished near the bottom of the conference in the past decade, Smith said that doesn’t have to be the case. He said Washington State has adequate facilities to compete with other Pac-12 schools.

Forward Marvin Cannon said Smith has already made an impact. “He’s a great coach, very knowledgeable about the game,” Cannon said. “He’s got a lot of energy.”

Smith’s emphasis on complex analytics in coaching his team has earned the moniker ‘Nerdball’ from some college basketball analysts.

“I’m OK with Nerdball,” Smith smiled. “It’s just a tool that helps us with our accountability and what we’re trying to do as a basketball team.”

Smith is excited to be part of the Pac-12 and could name the best coaches among the 18 who preceded him at Washington State, including George Raveling, Kelvin Sampson and Tony Bennett.

“In our next head coach, we sought out someone with the DNA of every great head coach in the history of our great school,” AD Pat Chun said. “Number one, he had to be a great human being. People talk about Kyle Smith as a person before they ever talk about him as a coach. He’s a teacher and somebody who can recruit and develop character and leadership.

“He values academics and the social development of our young people. He has an acumen for the game of basketball. Most importantly, he has a chip on his shoulder. He understands our way at Washington State may be different. But when it all comes together, it’s usually the best way to do things.”

Smith did not promise an immediate fix to the basketball program.

“There will be some rough patches, I’m sure,” he said. “There always are. But just to have the start and the commitment from this administration and have resources is great.”

Washington State President Kirk Schulz said Smith will be given time to build the program. He was given a six-year contract worth $1.4 million annually.

“I want to make sure we reaffirm our strong commitment to providing both our basketball coaches with the resources they need to build championship winning programs at WSU,” Schulz said. “It’s important we don’t build just a great team. We want to build a great program.

“That will sometimes take time. I’m impatient like every other university president. We want to win immediately, but we want to make sure our coaches know we’re committed to helping them build the program. This takes time.”

Smith declined to identify who will be his assistant coaches, although he said he has commitments from two of them.

(AP contributed to this story)

