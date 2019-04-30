A graduate transfer who started 21 games for Colorado State during the 2017-18 season before missing all of last season with a knee injury has become the answer to a future trivia question - who was Kyle Smith's first commitment as Washington State men's basketball coach?

Six-foot-6, 220-pound forward Deion James announced his pledge to the Cougars Monday night on social media about a week after visiting Pullman. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for CSU two seasons ago (third on team in both categories) while blocking 19 shots and connecting on over 45 percent of his field goal attempts.

James began his college basketball odyssey when he signed with North Carolina A&T out of Empire High School in Tucson, Ariz. He played sparingly in his one season there before transferring to Pima Junior College in Tucson.

James enjoyed a sensational season at PJC (2016-17), earning NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year honors after averaging 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds. He was named a First Team NJCAA All-American, First Team All-Region and the Region I / Arizona Community College Athletic Association (ACCAC) Co-Player of the Year.

James was offered by previous WSU head coach Ernie Kent when he was attending Pima Junior College, but eventually picked Colorado State over WSU, Fresno State and Southern Utah.