WazzuWatch - MBK: Smith tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Nov. 25 opener

Washington State Athletics announced Wednesday that Men’s Head Basketball Coach Kyle Smith has tested positive for COVID-19.



As part of WSU’s normal testing protocols, Smith had a presumptive positive antigen test earlier this week, which was subsequently confirmed by a PCR test.

Per WSU, Pac-12 and CDC guidelines, Smith will self-isolate before being able to return to the team, though he is not expected to be on the bench for WSU’s season-opener Nov. 25.



In Smith’s absence, assistant coach Jim Shaw will serve as acting head coach. No other members of the WSU men’s basketball program are currently in COVID protocol.

“I was informed last night that I had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some minor symptoms,” said Smith. “I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and follow their guidance to get back to the team as soon as possible.



"I will continue to stay connected remotely and know our staff and players will work diligently leading into our first game next week. Go Cougs!”