Former Washington State University men’s basketball standout Klay Thompson’s No. 1 jersey will be raised to the rafters of Beasley Coliseum during halftime of the Cougar’s Jan. 18 home game against Oregon State.

Thompson, drafted in 2011 by the Golden State Warriors and now one of the top shooters in the NBA, spent three seasons in Pullman, becoming the third all‑time leading scorer with an average of nearly 18 points per game. He joins Steve Puidokas as only the second Cougar to have his jersey retired in the history of the men’s basketball program.

“Klay’s impact not only as a student-athlete at Washington State but also as a three‑time World Champion with the Golden State Warriors is most deserving of this recognition,” said WSU Director of Athletics Patrick Chun. “There has only been one basketball jersey retired in WSU history and on Jan. 18 we will add another as the Klay Thompson No. 1 will take its rightful place in WSU immortality. We appreciate how Klay has continued to represent the Cougars globally and we look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments at home in Pullman.”

Thompson was selected 11th in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft by the Warriors. He’s won three NBA Championships as a member of the team, averaging 19.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in his eight seasons as a Warrior. He also won a gold medal as a member of the USA men’s basketball team during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

LAST TIME OUT: After scoring a season-low in points in his last game, CJ Elleby was the go-to guy for Washington State against No. 8 Oregon. Elleby scored 25 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and Washington State beat a Top-10 team for just the third time, surprising Oregon 72-61 on Thursday night. In his first season at WSU, head coach Kyle Smith picked up a signature win, the Cougs' first over a top-10 team in over a decade, snapping a 19-game losing streak against top-10 opponents. The last win over a top 10 team came Jan. 6, 2007 against #7 Arizona, 77-73 (ot) at Beasley. The last win over Oregon as a ranked team came January 9, 1997 (81-76 at Spokane).

DEFENSE RULES: Finding success on the defensive end, the Cougars rank among the nation’s top 1/3 teams. Overall, the Cougs have held their opponents to almost three points under the national average (100.4) in points per 100 possessions at 97.0 (ranking 103rd). Offensively, the Cougs sit at 101.1 (184th) per 100. WSU ranks 41st in turning opponents over (22.7% of their possessions) while allowing teams to grab just 23.9% of offensive rebounds (ranking 28th overall).The Cougs have held their opponents to an effective FG% of 49.5% (188th nationally). Behind the arc, the Cougs have allowed teams to shoot 31.3%, two pct. points lower than the national average, ranking 100 overall.

3-POINT SHOOTING: Finding their stroke from deep, the Cougs have hit a high from behind the arc in the last two games, going 23-of-48 (47.9%) combined at Stanford and vs #8 Oregon. Even more impressively, in the last three halves WSU is 20-of-34 (58.8%) from beyond the arc. Elleby leads the way going 6-for-12 in the two games.

OREGON STATE NOTES: Oregon State has won four straight when it plays the second game of a Pac-12 road trip dating back to last season (Utah, USC, Washington State, Colorado) ... The Beavers have a 12-4 record the last two seasons (4-0 this season) in games after a loss ...Tres Tinkle needs six points to become the 16th Pac-12 player in history to score 2,000 career points ... Tinkle has made 500 career free throws, the second most in Oregon State history ...Tinkle needs 179 points to pass Gary Payton and become the all-time leading scorer in Oregon State history. . .In conference games, Ethan Thompson is second in field goal percentage (63.0%), tied for third in assists (5.0) and fourth in assist/turnover ratio (2.08) ... Zach Reichle is shooting 91.3% (21-for-23) from the free throw line in Pac-12 play ... Sean Miller-Moore is shooting a team-best 64.9% (24-for-37) from the field ... Gianni Hunt has six assists and two turnovers in Pac-12 play; he had eight assists and 11 turnovers in the non-conference games ... The Beavers are 12-0 when shooting a better percentage from the field than their opponent; 0-5 when the opponent shoots a better percentage.