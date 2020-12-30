WazzuWatch - MBK: Thursday's Arizona State matchup postponed

MBK: Thursday's Arizona State matchup postponed
Due to recent COVID-19 protocol developments within the Arizona State basketball program, the Cougar men's basketball game versus the Sun Devils scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 31, has been postponed.
The Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest. The Cougars are next scheduled to take the floor Jan. 2 against Arizona with a tip-time scheduled for 7:30 pm.
🚨Cougs game vs @SunDevilHoops postponed🚨— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) December 30, 2020
