WazzuWatch - MBK: Thursday's Arizona State matchup postponed

Due to recent COVID-19 protocol developments within the Arizona State basketball program, the Cougar men's basketball game versus the Sun Devils scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 31, has been postponed.



The Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest. The Cougars are next scheduled to take the floor Jan. 2 against Arizona with a tip-time scheduled for 7:30 pm.

