MBK: Triple in final seconds beats Cougs in Vegas
With an all around solid performance, including a season-high for points, tonight's Player of the Game is @jpollard43 ! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/8dBeG2XNzE— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUMensHoops) December 24, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JoJo Zamora made a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left and scored 28 points to help New Mexico State beat Washington State 75-72 on Sunday night at the Las Vegas Classic.
Zamora sank 9 of 11 shots, including six 3-pointers, and he also had seven assists. He was left open against a zone defense and hit the 3-pointer from the corner in front of the NMSU bench.
AJ Harris added 15 points for NMSU (10-3) and Eli Chuha had 11 points and 12 rebounds. NMSU beat Washington State for the second time this month, winning 69-63 on December 1.
CJ Elleby scored 20 points to lead Washington State (7-5). Carter Skaggs made all four of his shots from distance and scored 14 points.
After an offensive rebound, Elleby hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie it at 72 with 14.3 seconds to go.
A gutsy second-half performance, but Cougs fall short to the Aggies once again at the Las Vegas Classic. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Z2qXvoyCyJ— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUMensHoops) December 24, 2018
Skaggs finds Elleby for the dunk and the first Cougar lead! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/t80TzUWXII— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUMensHoops) December 24, 2018
Elleby ties the game with 14 seconds to go! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/vEREJ4xiLr— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUMensHoops) December 24, 2018
Carter Skaggs 🔥🔥🔥!!! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/x4Q0DAB52K— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUMensHoops) December 24, 2018
WATCH | Here's a look back at that 3 from Zamora for the 75-72 lead!!— NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) December 24, 2018
Timeout WSU after the Aggie timeout. Neither team with a TO left.#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/kDdBbPD6JB