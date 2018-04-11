Finally, some good news for the Washington State men's basketball prtogram.

In the wake of Robert Franks' decision to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft and Malachi Flynn's transfer following two seasons in Pullman, Ernie Kent began the process of rebuilding the Cougars on Wednesday.



Aljaž 'Jaz' Kunc (Ollie-ahj Coon-st) and Isaiah Wade have each signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Washington State University beginning in the fall of 2018, head coach Ernie Kent announced Wednesday.



"We are excited for the additions of Jaz and Isaiah," Kent said. "This is a very good recruiting class and we are looking forward to building on it in the near future."



Kunc (6-8, 190, Small Forward, Ljubljana, Slovenia/Impact Academy-Fla.) is completing his senior season at Impact Basketball Academy at Sarasota, Fla. He came to the United States from Slovenia for his final year of high school.



Kunc competed with Slovenia in the 2016 FIBA U18 European Championships. He previously played for Jance Prit from 2014-17 in Slovenia.



Wade (6-7, 215, Power Forward, Minneapolis, Minn./Iowa Western Community College) just completed his sophomore season at Iowa Western CC in 2017-18 where he was an All-Region XI first team performer and NJCAA All-America nominee after averaging a team-high 9.5 rebounds per game and a team third-best 12.1 points per game.



Wade amassed a program-record 16 double-doubles on the season, 17 double-figure rebounding games and four 20-point performances. Originally from Minnesota, Wade moved to Iowa prior to his senior season where he played basketball at East High School in Waterloo, averaging 15.2 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game.



Kunc and Wade join a signing class that already includes incoming freshman Charles 'CJ' Elleby (6-6, 195, Forward, Seattle Wash./Cleveland High School), who signed in the fall. The Cougars will continue to fill their vacant scholarships.