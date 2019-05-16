All the way from Ukraine, we're excited to welcome Volodymyr Markovetskyy to the Cougar family! Story: https://t.co/7fnX1MiQjo #GoCougs | #Nerdball pic.twitter.com/1t64z5cNfk

Volodymyr Markovetskyy (7-0, 230, Center, Truskavets, Ukraine), has signed a National Letter of Intent and will join the Washington State men's basketball program beginning with the 2019-20 season, Cougar head coach Kyle Smith announced Wednesday.

"We are thrilled that Volodymyr Markovetskyy has signed with us," Smith said. "''Vova' is a traditional back to the basket center who also has the ability to play out on the floor like most European players. He is someone we have tracked closely since his performance for the Ukrainian U18 National Team where he averaged a double-double in the A Division."



At the 2018 FIBA U18 European Championships, Markovetskyy averaged 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in 24.3 minutes per game as the Ukraine went 2-5 in the tournament. He plays for Zalgiris II, and played for Zalgiris Junior Team, in Lithuania, where he has competed in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament (ANGT), Kaunas Tournament (ANGT), and Lithuanian NKL.

Markovetskyy will come in as a freshman and have four years of eligibility. He is the fourth prospect to sign with WSU during the late signing period, which ended Wednesday.