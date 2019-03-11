Baseball Hall of Famer Ernie Banks was one of the greatest players of his generation. Nicknamed ‘Mr. Cub,’ Banks was the best player for the Chicago Cubs for nearly two decades (1953-71).

Unfortunately, Banks never truly got his full due from fans or the media outside of the Windy City because the Cubs were annually awful throughout those years. In Banks’ first 14 years with the franchise, Chicago never finished higher than fifth in the National League and usually ended up between seventh and ninth.

The Cubs never won the pennant in Banks’ 19 years as a player.

For Robert Franks, there are many parallels.

Franks will be remembered as one of the best players to ever wear the Washington State uniform, and possessing a 6-foot-9, 225-pound frame will likely be drafted by the NBA in June.

Even though Franks was named First-Team All-Pac 12 on Monday after leading the conference in scoring (22.1 ppg) , he will never get the full recognition he deserves because WSU was 15-57 against Pac-12 competition during his four years with the program and struggled to finish higher than 10th place in the league.

As a result, he was easy to ignore by those outside of Pullman.

Individually, Franks finished his regular season career with a flourish, scoring a career high 37 points in Saturday’s 85-77 loss to Oregon State in his final home game at Beasley Coliseum.

Those 37 points tied for the most by a Pac-12 player this season. His eight 3-pointers marked a season high. Franks enters the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament (No. 11 WSU faces No. 6 Oregon in the late game on Wed. night in Las Vegas) with 1,341 career points, 14th highest on WSU’s al-time scoring list.

Impressive considering Franks averaged just 8.3 minutes and 2.2 points per game as a “lost, out of shape and not really focused” (his words) freshman in 2015-16.

But Franks crashed through the barriers in his final two seasons, averaging 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds as a junior in 2017-18. He connected on over 40 percent of his 3-point attempts in both of his final two seasons. His long-distance shooting prowess is a major reason NBA scouts are intrigued.

“WSU treated me like family ever since I stepped through the door,” Franks said after Saturday’s game. “They were patient with me. Then it finally clicked for me in terms of my work ethic and knowing what I needed to do day in and day out. It hasn’t hit me yet that I’m done playing in Beasley.”

The way WSU fans embraced and hugged Franks in the stands while he signed dozens of autographs following yet another loss Saturday in yet another frustrating season is everything you need to know about how Cougar Nation feels about Franks.

“I’m going to be a Coug for life,” Franks said. “I wanted to go out there and give it everything I had one more time in Beasley. I want people to remember me as a hard-working player from start to finish that gave everything to this program for four years despite not going out on top as a winner.

“(The reception after the game) was heartwarming. Being a role model in this community is something I didn’t expect or think about when I got here as a freshman. Knowing so many kids and parents look up to me means the world to me.”

