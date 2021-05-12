 WazzuWatch - MBK: WSU makes it official, announces Gueye signing
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 14:55:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

MBK: WSU makes it official, announces Gueye signing

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXQmIzM5O3MgbWFrZSBpdCBvZmZpY2lhbC4gV2VsY29tZSB0byB0 aGUgQ291ZyBGYW1pbHkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9y YXNzb3VsX2d1ZXllP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByYXNzb3VsX2d1 ZXllPC9hPiEhPGJyPvCfk7AmZ3Q7Jmd0OyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vajdOWFNDQlR1bSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2o3TlhTQ0JUdW08L2E+PGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQ291Z3M/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0NvdWdzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbUlBNkdtQ0pCayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL21JQTZHbUNKQms8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV1NVIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBC YXNrZXRiYWxsIChAV1NVQ291Z2FyTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dTVUNvdWdhck1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MjUxMTMwODgzMDk2 OTg1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PULLMAN, Wash. – After reclassifying into the class of 2021, Washington State men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith announced the official signing of Mouhamed Gueye (Saly, Senegal) out of Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.

Gueye becomes one of the highest ranked recruits in program history and was ranked as high as the No. 34 recruit in the country for 2022 before finishing his academic requirements early to join the college ranks early in 2021.

“We are beyond thrilled to add Mouhamed to our program,” said Smith. “He has decided to accelerate his development by graduating early to enroll at Washington State this fall. Mo has exceptional physical talent combined with good skill and feel. He will be able to play all three front-court positions for us and should be an excellent defender who can guard multiple positions.”

A 6-11 forward with a 7-5 wingspan, Gueye has the size and length to contend with the best of the Pac-12 in the front court while bringing guard-like skills to create mismatches around the court.

The big forward has spent the last two years at Prolific Prep in California playing organized basketball for the first time in his life after moving to the United States from Senegal. Prolific Prep has been home to some of the top talent in the nation including most recently Jalen Green, Gary Trent Jr, and Josh Jackson.

Despite dealing with injuries that limited his play throughout his 2020-21 season Gueye put together solid numbers, averaging 9.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as the team sported a 30-4 record prior to heading into the GEICO Nationals.

Prolific Prep, the first California school to play in the high-profile event, would bow out of the national tournament in the quarterfinals to the eventual runner-up, falling 56-55 to Sunrise Christian out of Kansas.

As a sophomore, Gueye was part of a record-setting Prolific Prep team that finished 31-3 and the champions of the Grind Session, the league of elite prep high school teams that Prolific Prep calls home.

"When our staff arrived in Pullman, we made it a priority to get involved with the best programs in the country,” continued Smith. “Mo’s commitment to WSU is evidence of our staff’s hard work and persistence. With his youth, we want to be patient and let Mo grow and mature into his full potential. He has a terrific future ahead of him. What a great addition for Coug Nation."

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbCBoYW1kb3VsaWxhaCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9XU1VDb3VnYXJNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdTVUNv dWdhck1CQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2p0V2U1eTVCTWMi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qdFdlNXk1Qk1jPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1v dWhhbWVkIGd1ZXllIChAcmFzc291bF9ndWV5ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yYXNzb3VsX2d1ZXllL3N0YXR1cy8xMzkwNzA1ODU0 NzQ0MTI5NTM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA3LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dhc2hpbmd0b25zdGF0ZS5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvbWJrLXdzdS1tYWtlcy1pdC1vZmZpY2lhbC1hbm5v dW5jZXMtZ3VleWUtc2lnbmluZyIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3YXNoaW5ndG9uc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtYmstd3N1LW1ha2VzLWl0LW9mZmljaWFsLWFu bm91bmNlcy1ndWV5ZS1zaWduaW5nJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzImY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK