WazzuWatch - MBK: WSU makes it official, announces Gueye signing

PULLMAN, Wash. – After reclassifying into the class of 2021, Washington State men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith announced the official signing of Mouhamed Gueye (Saly, Senegal) out of Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.



Gueye becomes one of the highest ranked recruits in program history and was ranked as high as the No. 34 recruit in the country for 2022 before finishing his academic requirements early to join the college ranks early in 2021.

“We are beyond thrilled to add Mouhamed to our program,” said Smith. “He has decided to accelerate his development by graduating early to enroll at Washington State this fall. Mo has exceptional physical talent combined with good skill and feel. He will be able to play all three front-court positions for us and should be an excellent defender who can guard multiple positions.”

A 6-11 forward with a 7-5 wingspan, Gueye has the size and length to contend with the best of the Pac-12 in the front court while bringing guard-like skills to create mismatches around the court.



The big forward has spent the last two years at Prolific Prep in California playing organized basketball for the first time in his life after moving to the United States from Senegal. Prolific Prep has been home to some of the top talent in the nation including most recently Jalen Green, Gary Trent Jr, and Josh Jackson.

Despite dealing with injuries that limited his play throughout his 2020-21 season Gueye put together solid numbers, averaging 9.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as the team sported a 30-4 record prior to heading into the GEICO Nationals.



Prolific Prep, the first California school to play in the high-profile event, would bow out of the national tournament in the quarterfinals to the eventual runner-up, falling 56-55 to Sunrise Christian out of Kansas.



As a sophomore, Gueye was part of a record-setting Prolific Prep team that finished 31-3 and the champions of the Grind Session, the league of elite prep high school teams that Prolific Prep calls home.

"When our staff arrived in Pullman, we made it a priority to get involved with the best programs in the country,” continued Smith. “Mo’s commitment to WSU is evidence of our staff’s hard work and persistence. With his youth, we want to be patient and let Mo grow and mature into his full potential. He has a terrific future ahead of him. What a great addition for Coug Nation."