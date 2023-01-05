Washington State's hopes for a NCAA tournament bid are looking bleak after an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 season, with the Cougars not being able to finish close games, demonstrating no offensive scheme for driving to the basket and plagued by inefficiency at the line.

Washington State is 6-9 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12 heading into a road game at Arizona State on Thursday, as the calendar has turned with the full focus on conference play the rest of the way.

The Cougars have already dropped three conference games, two of which they arguably should have won, but inability to close the game down the stretch allowed Utah and No. 10 UCLA to escape Pullman with wins. The loss to the Bruins was an especially stinging missed opportunity as the Cougars led the entire second half until UCLA pulled ahead with 19 seconds remaining.

The non-conference slate featured ups and downs dictated by how well the Cougars shot the ball -- when the shots were falling, they were successful; when the shooting cooled it all unraveled. Throughout the non-conference slate, the Cougars only won if they either scored more than 75 points or shot better than 45 percent from the field and/or 3-point range (with exception to a win over George Washington, in which they shot 42 percent from the field).

To summarize, Washington State lives and dies by its offense.

But not every loss is correlated with the inability to make shots -- it’s also not hitting shots at the line when it counts, or a surplus of turnovers.

Although it has been a rough beginning of the season, the Cougars did start the new year with an encouraging 81-71 win over a good USC team. Could that be the start of something?

Let's wait and see ... and in the meantime take a look back on the first half of the season.