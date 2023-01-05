Mid-season Report: Cougars hoping start to new year brings steadier play
Washington State's hopes for a NCAA tournament bid are looking bleak after an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 season, with the Cougars not being able to finish close games, demonstrating no offensive scheme for driving to the basket and plagued by inefficiency at the line.
Washington State is 6-9 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12 heading into a road game at Arizona State on Thursday, as the calendar has turned with the full focus on conference play the rest of the way.
The Cougars have already dropped three conference games, two of which they arguably should have won, but inability to close the game down the stretch allowed Utah and No. 10 UCLA to escape Pullman with wins. The loss to the Bruins was an especially stinging missed opportunity as the Cougars led the entire second half until UCLA pulled ahead with 19 seconds remaining.
The non-conference slate featured ups and downs dictated by how well the Cougars shot the ball -- when the shots were falling, they were successful; when the shooting cooled it all unraveled. Throughout the non-conference slate, the Cougars only won if they either scored more than 75 points or shot better than 45 percent from the field and/or 3-point range (with exception to a win over George Washington, in which they shot 42 percent from the field).
To summarize, Washington State lives and dies by its offense.
But not every loss is correlated with the inability to make shots -- it’s also not hitting shots at the line when it counts, or a surplus of turnovers.
Although it has been a rough beginning of the season, the Cougars did start the new year with an encouraging 81-71 win over a good USC team. Could that be the start of something?
Let's wait and see ... and in the meantime take a look back on the first half of the season.
Best win
81-71 vs. USC on Jan. 1
It’s not recency bias. This win for the Cougars against USC was the best this young team has had all season, playing well on both sides of the court, and shooting the ball well enough to maintain and secure the victory over a good Trojans team that just couldn’t shoot from 3-point range. The Cougars finally stayed under 10 turnovers -- they average 13.6 a game with a -2.7 turnover margin, a key reason for some of their most recent losses down the stretch.
WSU also got USC into foul trouble early, and eventually having the Trojans play without their captain, senior guard Boogie Ellis, for the final stretch of the game. The Trojans were frustrated all night, not finding the basket from behind the arc at all despite outrebounding the Cougars offensively.
Worst loss
70-59 at Prairie View A&M on Nov. 15
The Cougars were big favorites coming into this game, even with the records saying otherwise, and they crumbled with their short-manned rotation, never holding a lead. Prairie View A&M controlled the game for the whole 40 minutes, forcing the Cougars to turn the ball over 15 times while the hosts shot 45.9 percent (47.4 percent from 3) and held WSU to 31.8-percent shooting.
What we've learned ...
Live and Die by the 3.
This team loves to shoot the 3-ball, and it has proven over and over again that it can shoot its way into the game but just as easily out the game.
Whenever the Cougars shoot below 35 percent from 3-point-range, they lose. There is an overdependence on a facet of the game they aren't consistently good enough at to rely on so heavily, as they're tied for 77th nationally at 36.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
When the 3s are falling for the Cougars, they usually tend to start falling early and are consistent throughout the game, opening up scoring opportunities everywhere on the court.
