Minshew, Cougs offense shattering age-old Air Raid stereotypes
Over the years, we’ve heard just about every negative perception of the Air Raid offense, many of them invented by NFL executive and scouts. If you’ve been paying attention, you know some people be...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news