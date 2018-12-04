Congratulations to our All-Pac-12 First Team honorees Gardner Minshew II and Andre Dillard, and our Second Team honorees Abe Lucas and Logan Tago! Story: https://t.co/zCLrjfqL4K #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/tpLqEIyoxU

Twelve Washington State football student-athletes earned All-Pac-12 Conference accolades highlighted by first-team selections quarterback Gardner Minshew II and left tackle Andre Dillard, the conference office announced Tuesday. The 12 selections are the most since 2003.

Senior defensive lineman Logan Tago and redshirt-freshman right tackle Abraham Lucas were both named to the second team. Eight received honorable mention; redshirt-sophomore punter Oscar Draguicevich III, redshirt-freshman kick returner Travell Harris, junior center Frederick Mauigoa, graduate senior linebacker Peyton Pelluer, junior safety Jalen Thompson, redshirt-junior running back James Williams, redshirt-junior special teams player Kainoa Wilson and redshirt-sophomore Jahad Woods.

Minshew II is the first Cougar quarterback to earn All-Pac-12 first-team honors since Luke Falk shared first-team honors in 2015. Minshew II led the Pac-12 in passing yards (4,477), passing yards per game (373.1), touchdown passes (36) and total offense (381.7).

Dillard earns his second career All-Pac-12 honor after receiving honorable mention last season. Dillard started all 12 games at left tackle and was rated the top tackle in the Pac-12 and the top pass-blocking tackle in the country by ProFootballFocus College.

Tago earns his first career all-conference honor after making a team-high 10 tackles-for-loss, tied for 11th in the Pac-12 Conference. Tago recorded 27 tackles including three sacks.

Lucas earns his first career all-conference honor after starting all 12 games at right tackle in his first collegiate season. Lucas was rated the second-best pass-blocking tackle in the country and third overall tackle in the Pac-12 by ProFootballFocus College.

Draguicevich III earns his first career all-conference honor after leading the Pac-12 with a 46.0 average, good for sixth in the country. Draguicevich III, the first Cougar all-conference punter since Reid Forrest in 2010, recorded 12 punts for 50+ yards and put 13 punts inside the 20.

Harris earns his first career all-conference honor after appearing in all 12 games, and averaging 27.8 yards-per-return as the Cougars kickoff return man, tops in the Pac-12 and sixth best in the country. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the win over Eastern Washington.

Mauigoa earns his first career all-conference honor after starting all 12 games at center, blocking for the nation’s best passing offense.

Pelluer earns his third career All-Pac-12 honorable mention accolade after starting all 12 games and tallying a team-high 86 tackles along with nine tackles-for-loss including 3.5 sacks. Pelluer also recorded five double-digit tackle games including a season-high 13 in the win over Utah.

Thompson earns his second career all-conference honor after earning second-team honors last season. Thompson started all 12 games at strong safety was fourth on the team with 61 tackles and second with seven pass breakups.

Williams earns his first career all-conference honor after starting all 12 games and leading the team with 76 receptions and 16 total touchdowns, both second in the conference. Williams also tallied 1,112 all-purpose yards.

Wilson earns is first career all-conference honor after leading the team with nine special teams tackles along with two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown, one forced fumble and one punt blocked that was also recovered for a touchdown.

Woods earns his first career all-conference honor after starting all 12 games and totaling 73 tackles with 4.5 for loss including three sacks, a team-best four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Pac-12 Player of the Year honors and Coach of the Year will be unveiled Tuesday evening by the Pac-12 Networks on Inside Pac-12 Football that airs at 5 p.m. PT.



