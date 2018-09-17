Washington State graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew and redshirt freshman kick returner Travell Harris were named Pac-12 Offensive and Special teams Players of the Week, respectively, on Monday.

In WSU's 59-24 win over Eastern Washington, Minshew completed 45-of-57 passes (78.9%) for 470 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and scattered passes to nine different receivers. The 470 passing yards is fifth-best among FBS quarterbacks this season. Minshew led WSU on seven scoring drives, including three of 80-plus yards (83, 98 and 99 yards). Minshew leads the nation in passing average (401.0 ypg), completions per game (39.0), 14th in passing touchdowns (8) and 15th in completion percentage (.709).

Harris totaled 125 yards and scored a touchdown on three kickoff returns and recorded a special teams tackle in Washington State’s 59-24 win over Eastern Washington. He accounted for the Cougars’ third touchdown when he returned a kickoff 100 yards. It marked the first kickoff return for a touchdown for WSU since 2016 and he is one of 12 players in the country to return at least one this season. Harris leads the Pac-12 in kick return average at 37.0 yards per game, which also ranks seventh nationally