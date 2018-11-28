Big numbers by @Minshew4Heisman 3️⃣7️⃣3️⃣.1️⃣ passing yds/g, 1st in the country 4️⃣4️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ passing yds, 1st in the country 3️⃣8️⃣1️⃣.7️⃣ total offense/g, 1st in the country 3️⃣6️⃣ Passing TD, tied for 4th in the country #GoCougs | #minshew4heisman pic.twitter.com/ZsvIJML4eW

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II was named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Wednesday.

Joining Minshew II as finalists are quarterbacks Will Grier (West Virginia), Kyler Murray (Oklahoma), Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) and linebacker Josh Allen (Kentucky).

Minshew II has thrown for an NCAA-best 4,477 yards while completing 70.6 percent of his pass attempts (433-for-613) and tossed 36 touchdowns against nine interceptions, and added three rushing scores. In addition to leading the nation in passing yards, the senior transfer also ranks first in total offense per game (381.7), completions per game (36.0) and is fourth in touchdown passes (36).



Against Arizona, Minshew II threw for 473 yards and a school-record and 2018 NCAA-best seven touchdown passes. He has topped the 300-yard passing mark in all 11 games and has eclipsed the 400-yard plateau six times.

The native of Brandon, Miss., has vaulted Washington State to a school-record-tying 10 wins (10-2) and a current ranking of No. 12 in the Associated Press Top-25.

The 2018 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, who is voted on by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on Thursday, December 6 during the 6 p.m. edition of ESPN SportsCenter.

The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 52nd annual national awards banquet, presented by David McDermott Lexus of New Haven, on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Yale University’s Lanman Center.