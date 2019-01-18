ICYMI - More recognition for @GardnerMinshew5 who was named a finalist for the Lombardi Award! Link - https://t.co/kvvsPyKE3O #GoCougs | #AirRaid pic.twitter.com/C1EkpvedQx

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II was named one of seven finalists for the 2018 Lombardi Award, the Lombardi Honors announced recently.

The Lombardi Award is presented annually to a NCAA Division I football player, regardless of position, based on performance and leadership honed by character and resiliency. The award will be presented Jan. 25 in Houston.

Minshew II joined the Cougars as a graduate transfer from East Carolina and led WSU to its first 11-win season in program history, capped by a win over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl. Minshew II adds another accolade to already impressive senior season, winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top senior or fourth-year junior QB) and was named the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year along with a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team.

Minshew II led the country in passing yards per game (367.6), 300-yard games (11), 400-yard games (six), was second in passing yards (4,779) and total offense (376.8), and was fourth in touchdown passes (38).



Minshew II set Pac-12 single-season records for passing yards and completions and set the WSU single-season record in total offense and tied the record for touchdown passes. The graduate senior from Brandon, Miss. also rushed for four touchdowns and led three fourth quarter game-winning drives (Utah, at Stanford, California).

Minshew II was also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback) and the Manning Award (nation’s top quarterback after the bowl season).

The seven Lombardi Award finalists:

Ugo Amadi, Oregon (S)



Julian Love, Notre Dame (CB)



Gardner Minshew II, Washington St (QB)



Kyler Murray,Oklahoma (QB)



Dalton Risner, Kansas St (OT)



Jonah Williams, Alabama (OT)



Christian Wilkins, Clemson (DT)