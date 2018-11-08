Washington State graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew is one of 10 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, one of the most prestigious awards given annually to the top senior or fourth year junior quarterback.

Minshew II has guided the Cougars to an 8-1 record and a No. 10 national ranking while leading the nation in passing yards (3,517), passing yards-per-game (390.8) and total offense-per-game (397.4).



The graduate transfer from Brandon, Miss. is sixth in the country with a Pac-12-best 27 touchdown passes and also leads the country with five games of 400+ passing yards. Minshew II is also a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award (College Player of the Year) and the Davey O'Brien Award (Best QB).