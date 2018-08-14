Washington State senior quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List presented by A.O. Smith, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced Tuesday.

The award is named after one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, the prestigious award has been presented annually since 1987 to the nation’s top college quarterback. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class. Criteria to be considered for the award include character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities and athletic accomplishments.

Minshew II begins his first season at WSU after arriving in Pullman this past July as a graduate transfer from East Carolina. Minshew II played two seasons at ECU where he threw for 3,487 yards and 24 touchdowns in 17 games, including nine as a starter. Minshew II is competing to replace Luke Falk who finished his career as the Pac-12 Conference's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns and was later a sixth-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans.

It was recently announced that A. O. Smith will be presenting the 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award®, which will be hosted on December 7 at the Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel & The Grand.