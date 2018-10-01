Minshew on pace to shatter multiple single season school passing records
Soon after arriving on campus in May, Washington State graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew realized he had to take a leadership role as he was a strong contender for the starting quarterb...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news