As soon as Stanford threw a tying touchdown pass, Gardner Minshew’s first reaction was that the Cardinal left Washington State too much time with 1:25 to play.

With one deep pass over the middle to Jamire Calvin and a clutch kick from beyond 40 yards that proved to be true, the Cougars are now all alone in first place in the Pac-12 North, and remain the Pac-12’s lone team with fewer than two losses.

Minshew completed his first 19 passes of the second half and drove No. 14 Washington State to a game-winning 42-yard field goal by Blake Mazza with 19 seconds remaining to rally the Cougars to a 41-38 victory over No. 24 Stanford on Saturday in Palo Alto, Calif.

“That’s too much time. We had three timeouts,” Minshew said of the final drive. “We want the ball to come to us. We want to have the chance to make the play to win the game. We knew if we got the chance, we could win it for us.”

The fourth quarter comeback victory, the 13th in Mike Leach’s seven years as Cougars head coach, together with Washington’s 12-10 loss at California, gives WSU sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 North with a 4-1 league mark. The Huskies, already eliminated from playoff consideration, are 4-2 in the conference. Stanford dropped to 3-2.

Minshew completed 40 of 50 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cougars (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) to their third straight win over the Cardinal (5-3, 3-2). This road victory follows last week’s home win over then-No. 12 Oregon, giving Washington State back-to-back wins over ranked opponents for the first time since 2002.

Minshew was 24-of-27 passing in the second half.

“He’s the best quarterback in the country,” Leach told the Pac-12 Network afterwards. “I was proud of our guys. We played hard the whole game. We played dumb at time sin the first half, but we tightened up in the second half. Everybody had to lock in and do their job and do in consistently in a pressure situation. Sometimes it’s difficult, but you have to have the discipline to do that.”

Minshew engineered the winning drive in the final 1:25 with the big play coming on a 35-yard pass to Jamire Calvin on third-and-2 from the 33. Minshew completed one more pass to move the ball to the 25 and after two incomplete passes, Mazza made his kick to win it in his first try at a game-winner at any level.

“It’s all about believing you’re going to win,” Minshew told the Pac-12 Network afterwards. “This place is special because we’re underdogs that expect to win. We play with a chip on our shoulder and we’re never going to give up on each other.”

Mazza’s booming field goal marked WSU’s first game-winning kick in the final minute since Andrew Furney game-winning field goal in overtime to beat UW in the 2012 Apple Cup.

“It’s exhilarating and it’s awesome,” Mazza said. “Those are the two things that describe that moment. Only a certain amount of people can experience that in sports.”

As long as WSU keeps winning (the Cougars host Cal at 7:45 p.m.PT next Saturday at Martin Stadium), Minshew’s name will continue to be mentioned in Heisman Trophy discussion because graduate transfer’s path to the Palouse and his success so for this season is one of the most incredible stories of 2018.

After spurning Alabama and joining WSU for an opportunity to direct an Air Raid offense, all Minshew has done this season is throw for 3,138 yards and 26 touchdowns, and lead the nation in passing yards per game at 397.88. Oh, and lead his team into conference and national championship contention.

Ten of Minshew’s 40 completions went to Dezmon Patmon, who set career highs in receptions and receiving yards (127). It was his second career 100-yard receiving game. Calvin also eclipsed 100 receiving yards.

James Williams rushed for two touchdowns and now has 22 in his career, while fellow offensive backfield mate Max Borghi caught a TD pass for his eighth touchdown of the season. Renard Bell caught a TD pass from Minshew with 4:31 left in the fourth quarter to give WSU a 38-31 lead.

K.J. Costello threw a game-tying 25-yard touchdown pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside with 1:25 to play but it wasn’t enough to prevent Stanford from losing for the third time in four games.

Costello threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns but made a key mistake when he threw short to Bryce Love on fourth-and-3 from the 32 in the fourth quarter. Love was stopped for a 1-yard loss and the Cougars drove down for a TD.

“Learned a couple lessons,” coach David Shaw said. “It’s hard. You can’t check the ball down on fourth-and-(3), unless the check down is beyond the first-down marker. That was a tough play.”

With a 7-1 record, WSU is clearly in contention for a playoff spot. The CFP Playoff committee will release its first CFP rankings on Tuesday night. Where will the Cougars be ranked? Likely in the Top 10.

The Pac-12 has become the nation's punching bag after posting only one bowl win last year and not supplying a CFP team. This year looks like it could be more of the same, but don't count the Cougars out just yet. The out-of-conference schedule -- Wyoming, San Jose State and Eastern Washington -- doesn't make it a probability, but it's still a possibility.

THE TAKEAWAY: The Cougars fell behind 28-14 late in the first half before seizing momentum. Minshew led a 69-yard field-goal drive in the final 1:04 of the second quarter and the Cougars then got a second TD run by James Williams on the opening drive of the second half. They tied it early in the fourth on a 7-yard pass from Minshew to Tay Martin.

FLY AWAY: Minshew provided a highlight running as well. He scrambled for on a key drive in the fourth quarter for 4 yards on third-and-5, nearly performing a flip out of bounds as he fought for the marker. He then converted the fourth down with a keeper, setting up the go-ahead 3-yard TD pass to Renard Bell.

“I was trying to set the high-jump record right there,” he said. “I thought they should have given me the first down because I imagine it looked cool. It felt cool. That was pretty wild.”

SPREAD IT AROUND: Minshew completed passes to 10 players, with all of them getting at least two receptions. Dezmon Patmon led the way with 10 catches for 127 yards, while Calvin gained 102 yards on just three receptions. Williams had nine catches for 79 yards out of the backfield, while Martin caught five balls, including a TD.

LOVE’S HEALTH: Stanford RB Bryce Love has been nursing an ankle injury for most of the season and wasn’t 100 percent for this game. He left after hurting himself again in the fourth quarter and finished with 67 yards from scrimmage on nine touches.

“I’d love for somebody to find me a tougher guy in America,” Shaw said. “This kid just grinds through it and he pushes through it. He knows this is not a long-term, career-threatening deal.”

UP NEXT: Washington State hosts improving California at Martin Stadium next Saturday at 7:45 p.m. PT. The contest will be nationally televised by ESPN.

(The AP and Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports contributed to this story)