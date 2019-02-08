Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II was named the Male Sports Star of the Year at the 84th Annual MTR Western Sports Star Awards, hosted by the Seattle Sports Commission Thursday evening.

Minshew II beat out finalists; Tyler Lockett (Seahawks), Mitch Haniger (Mariners), coach Brian Schmetzer (Sounders), Ben Burr-Kirven (UW Football) and Phil Mack (Seawolves). Other notable past Cougar award winners; Riley Sorensen – Inspiration Award, Bobo Brayton – Legends Award, Bob Robertson – Keith Jackson Award, Keith Jackson – Keith Jackson Award, Steve Gleason – Paul Allen Award, Pete Rademacher – Sports Star of Year (1956).

Minshew II joined the Cougars as a graduate transfer from East Carolina and led WSU to its first 11-win season in program history, capped by a win over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl. Minshew II won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top senior or fourth-year junior QB) and was named the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year along with a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team.

Minshew II led the country in passing yards per game (367.6), 300-yard games (11), 400-yard games (six), was second in passing yards (4,779) and total offense (376.8), and was fourth in touchdown passes (38). Minshew II set Pac-12 single-season records for passing yards and completions and set the WSU single-season record in total offense and tied the record for touchdown passes. The graduate senior from Brandon, Miss. also rushed for four touchdowns and led three fourth quarter game-winning drives (Utah, at Stanford, California).

Minshew II was also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Lombardi Award, the Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback) and the Manning Award (nation’s top quarterback after the bowl season).

Cougar soccer star Morgan Weaver was a finalist for the Female Star of the Year Award. Weaver earned All-Pac-12 Region first-team and All-Pac-12 first-team honors finishing her junior season with a career-best 13 goals, third most in the Pac-12 and 20th in the nation. Weaver helped the Cougars to their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and seventh in the last eight seasons, advancing to the second round.