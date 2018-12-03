Congrats to @GardnerMinshew5 who has won 2018 Johnny Unitas @GoldenArmAward , given to nation’s top senior or fourth-year junior QB! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/fvNCLXndZk

Washington State graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew may not win the Heisman Trophy, but he has taken home one of the most prestigious awards for quarterbacks.

Minshew has won the the 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award, presented annually to the top senior quarterback in the college ranks who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement.

Minshew has completed 433 of 613 passes (71.0 completion percentage) for 4,477 yards and 36 touchdowns with just nine interceptions and a QB rating of 148.4. Minshew has endeared himself to Cougar fans across the country, not only because of the “Minshew Mustache”, but his penchant for late game heroics.



He led WSU on game-winning, fourth quarter drives against Utah, Stanford and California. In the fourth quarter this season, Minshew has completed 92 of 127 passes (72% completion rate) for 1,169 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.



The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® Presented by A. O. Smith has been presented at the end of each college football season since 1987. Candidates must be college seniors or fourth-year juniors on schedule to graduate with their class.



In addition to accomplishments on the field, candidates are judged on their character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, team work and leadership qualities. Minshew’s achievements will be honored on Friday, December 7, in Baltimore, MD. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A. O. Smith are happy to be returning to the Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel and Grand Historic Venue.



Former NFL quarterback and 2010 Golden Arm Award recipient, Scott Tolzien, will deliver the keynote remarks at this year’s event.

