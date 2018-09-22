Chances are few of the 50,000 or so USC fans inside LA Memorial Coliseum rooting for the home team on Friday or the millions of folks watching on TV at home (especially those east of the Rockies) knew anything about Washington State starting quarterback Gardner Minshew or JUCO transfer wide receiver Easop Winston.

By the end of the night, they surely did.

Minshew and Winston were two of WSU’s top offensive performers in the Cougars’ heartbreaking 39-36 loss to the Trojans. Minshew continued piling up impressive numbers, completing 37-of-52 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns as he valiantly kept the underdog Cougars in the lead or within striking distance for the entire game.

Winston, meanwhile, boosted his season reception total by 50 percent, catching six passes for a team-high 143 yards. Three of his catches came on WSU’s 6-play, 75-yard TD drive during the second quarter, capped by his 28-yard TD reception. He later caught a 4-yard TD from Minshew in the fourth quarter.

Thanks in large part to the contributions of Minshew and Winston, WSU amassed 435 total yards (81 yards more than USC), 24 first downs (one more than USC) and converted 7-of-16 third down opportunities (43.8 percent) .

But it wasn’t enough Friday night in Los Angeles as USC’s big play offense came up with just enough explosive plays (14.2 yards per pass completion) to win the Pac-12 opener for the Cougars.

“We practice to do great things on the field come game time,” Winston said. “So, that is expected and that’s what we wanted to do. We want to put up big points like that every game. Coach Leach preaches just make routine plays every time we’re out there on the field. I try not to overthink anything when I’m on the field. Just do what my coaches tell me and trust the play-calling.””

As expected, USC played a lot of man coverage in the secondary, forcing WSU receivers to win one-on-one battles all night long. They won their share, of course, as Minshew had just 15 incompletions.

“We knew USC was going to play a lot of man,” Winston said. “We pride ourselves in winning those one-on-one matchups. We prepped for it. Everything we saw out there we expected. ”

No other WSU player helped themselves more in terms of raising their national profile than Minshew as far as media attention is concerned. Until this week, he was mostly known outside the Pacific Northwest as the graduate transfer quarterback from East Carolina hat turned down Alabama, instead choosing to compete for the Cougars’ starting quarterback job and run the Air Raid.

So far, so good. After four games, Minshew is completing 71 percent of his passes (154-of-217) for 1,547 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. He is averaging 386.8 passing yards per game. At his current pace, he would finish the regular season with 4,641 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

While he can take plenty of positives out of the loss into next Saturday’s Homecoming game against Utah at Martin Stadium, Minshew laments the missed opportunities by the Cougars against the Trojans defense.

“At the end of the day, we left too many plays out there,” Minshew said. “Put that on me or anybody on offense. We have to do better.”