The Mike Leach remembrances and stories have continued to pour in the last two weeks since he died on Dec. 12. A who's who of the college football world convened in Starkville, Miss., last week for his funeral, and amusing stories about the former Washington State football coach continue to pop up on social media as one-of-a-kind personality becomes his enduring legacy.

There are many ways to remember Mike Leach. This isn’t a story about his life. This isn’t about his coaching style. This story is about the impact he left at Washington State. The former head coach was in Pullman for eight years and revived a football program coming off eight straight losing seasons prior to his arrival. That streak would extend through Leach's first three seasons with the Cougars before he could build the program back up, but he delivered an Apple Cup victory in Year 1 and a bowl game in Year 2 (with a 6-6 regular-season record). Then came a string of four straight winning seasons -- the first time that had happened for the program since the 1930s -- peaking with a program-record 11 wins in 2018 as the Cougars finished with a top-10 ranking for the first time since 2003. In his time in Pullman, Leach was a well-known name around the campus, not just for his ‘Air Raid’ offense but also for that personality.

Mike Leach, the coach

On the field, of course, Leach was one of the innovators in what is now known as the “Air Raid” offense, which is a combination of the trips formations along with the run and shoot offensive formations, having the quarterback throw the ball at least 40 times a game. Leach had developed it with Hal Mumme, when Mumme was head coach and Leach was offensive coordinator at Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State and Kentucky in the 1990s. Leach made it famous at Texas Tech and then brought it up to Washington State, and almost every Cougars starting quarterback from that stretch ended up on an NFL roster at one point. Jeff Tuel made the Bills, Connor Halliday signed with the Washington Commanders (then called the Redskins), Luke Falk was on the Titans for a little while, Gardner Minshew started for the Philadelphia Eagles this past weekend and Anthony Gordon was in Kansas City. Minus one very important quarterback who the Pullman community tragically lost in January of 2018 (Tyler Hilinski), every starting quarterback during the Leach era landed on an NFL roster at some point in their career. He left an impression on every single member of the Washington State organization, from the press box observers to the training staff to the boosters. Everyone knew how he embraced the small city of Pullman and gave life to a dying football program. There will be nothing like that special 2018 season, when Leach had to bring in the graduate transfer Minshew after the tragedy with Hilinski, the projected starting quarterback at the time. The team had a reason to play hard, for their quarterback and the lasting legacy he left in Pullman, and for Leach to lead the charge made it even more special. The team just climbed higher and higher in the rankings, getting win after win after win, dedicating the season to ‘3’, Hilinski’s jersey number at WSU. A 3-point loss at USC was the only regular-season defeat until falling to Washington in the final week. But Washington State rebounded to beat a ranked Iowa State team in the Alamo Bowl for that record-setting 11th win. Leach led that Cougars team to the best season in program history, and the legacy of Leach at Washington State was cemented.

Mike Leach, the personality

Again, though, Leach's legacy can't be defined just by wins or losses, or offensive innovation. It's just as much those amusing stories that have been shared over the last two weeks. Only one man can have a press conference interview in which he talks about all the mascots in the Pac-12 fighting one another in an all-out brawl and seeing who is the last one standing.

There was the 64-team college football playoff, the Woodstock comparison after the win against USC in 2017, and then there was one of my personal favorites -- the Halloween candy analysis.

He knew how to captivate an audience by what he would say, how he would say it, what he really meant by what he said and how to grab a person's attention. Leach had too many memorable quotes from his time at Texas Tech, Washington State at Mississippi State to recount. There’s even a YouTube compilation on all the iconic quotes from press conferences he has been in throughout his collegiate coaching career. His personality and willingness to not take the job so seriously all the time made him the lovable coach whom fan bases embraced and players played hard for. You couldn’t find one person around the country who didn’t like his halftime interviews, post-game pressers or his week-to- week media availability. Even when it was a losing effort, sour moods everywhere, Leach’s passion about the team, football and winning never left him, and he always wanted to make sure of that.

Mike Leach, the person