As Washington State athletic director Pat Chun begins the search for WSU’s next head football coach, the Cougars’ 2020 signees face some uncertainty going forward in the wake of Mike Leach’s decision to move on to Mississippi State.

At this point, though, nobody is jumping off the ship. In fact, most are taking a patient wait-and-see approach to see who the next coach will be before making any hard decisions about their future.

“I was surprised when he left,” Cocoa (Fla.) three-star defensive end Marquise Freeman told WazzuWatch. “I was looking forward to being coached by him, but I’m still committed 100 percent to Washington State. Right now, I’m waiting to see who the new coach will be.”

Chandler (Ariz.) offensive lineman Dylan Mayginnes had a special reason to look forward to playing under Leach – the opportunity to line up alongside his brother Hunter Mayginnes, a rising redshirt sophomore. We could still see that, though, just not without Leach on the WSU sidelines.

“I really didn’t know how to feel bout Coach Leach leaving,” Mayginnes told WazzuWatch. “It a business. Yes, I’m still committed to Washington State.”

Wide receiver Riley Jenkins from Long Beach, Calif. accepted a PWO offer from WSU. Shortly after news of Leach’s departure broke, Jenkins posted on social media, “Man, I’ve got some decisions to make.”

Twenty-four hours later, Jenkins told WazzuWatch that he’s still committed to WSU but being a walk-on that could change, especially if the new coach doesn’t honor his commitment.

“Honestly, I’m shocked,” Jenkins said. “I didn’t have any idea he was going to leave. It’s a bummer. I was really looking forward to playing for him. I am still committed to WSU. But I will wait to see who the new coach is and how the coaching staff changes. Until then I’m still a Coug.”

Most displeased was probably walk-on offensive lineman Tristan Souza, who spurned a scholarship offer from FCS Northern Colorado to commit to WSU.

“I was not happy at all when I found out (Leach was leaving),” Souza told WazzuWatch. “Quite frankly, I was pissed because I was planning on playing for him and being a part of what was going on. Now I have to worry if I still have the opportunity. I still plan on going to WSU, but it all depends on if I still have my PWO with the next head coach. I have had other Division I schools reach out since Leach left.”