The run game for Washington State has been the key to victories the past couple of weeks, with redshirt junior running back Nakia Watson again rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns against Arizona State on Saturday.

Since returning from injury, Watson has now put up 282 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns over the last two games.

He's up to 607 rushing yards (on 6.1 yards per carry), 219 receiving yards and 8 total touchdowns across eight games this season.

“He’s somebody who never really complains even when we’ve had our struggles on the line,” left tackle Grant Stephens said. “He’s just showed up with the same positive attitude and worked hard.”

Sophomore wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling added the rushing game and the up-tempo style of the offense worked throughout the first half in building a commanding 28-0 halftime lead, with the offense leaning on Watson was a key reason for the win.

“I feel we were pounding the ball very good and we’re also on the perimeter blocking very well,” Stribling said.

Head coach Jake Dickert credited Watson’s work ethic on playing at about 75 percent in these past couple of weeks while working back from an unspecified lower body injury and still producing at this level.

“He’s given us a spark the last two games, I think it’s really easy to see,” Dickert said. “He’s getting tough, hard, physical yards.”

On the defensive side, besides some late points for an Arizona State offense that didn't score until the final minute of the third quarter, the defense dominated on the field, forcing the Sun Devils to punt multiple times in the first half with ASU not converting on a third down until the third quarter.

"It’s so important to get up to an early edge in the beginning of the game, getting the momentum on your side,” edge rusher Brennan Jackson said.

Sophomore defensive back Chau Smith-Wade, who had an interception Saturday, credited the defensive front getting a ton of pressure on opposing QB’s all season, and how it’s helped him in the secondary.

“Without them, I probably wouldn’t have made the plays that I make week in and week out,” Smith-Wade said.

Between the dependable defensive play the last couple of weeks and a resurgent offense led by Watson, the Cougars are now bowl eligible for the second straight year and seventh time in the last eight seasons.