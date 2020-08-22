WazzuWatch - NCAA grants 'free' year of eligibility for fall sports

The NCAA has provided clarity on the eligibility situations for college athletes whose fall seasons were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following recommendations made by the NCAA’s Division I Council on Wednesday, the D-I Board of Governors approved giving all fall sport athletes “both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it” via a blanket waiver.

In simpler terms, fall sport athletes are essentially being given a free year of eligibility. That includes football, a sport that will almost certainly see an increase in roster size. The decision also affects men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country.

Ordinarily, college athletes have five years to complete four seasons of competition. Now, athletes in fall sports will have six years to play five. Seniors who use the additional year of eligibility won’t count against team financial aid limits for 2021-22.

The D-I Council initially planned to recommend giving athletes who opted out of the fall season an extension of their five-year eligibility period and an additional season of competition to athletes who participated in less than 50 percent of their sport’s maximum number of competitions. Since then, though, several conferences — including the Big Ten, Mid-American, Mountain West and Pac-12 — have voted to postpone fall sports. That caused the Council to “be even more flexible.”

“We continue to be committed to providing opportunities wherever possible,” said M. Grace Calhoun, the chair of the D-I Council.