Some long needed common sense has finally been added to the transfer process by the NCAA.

As expected, the NCAA’s Division I Council adopted a new rule Wednesday that will change the way transfers take place. Instead of a student-athlete asking for permission to transfer from his or her school, the student-athlete will now simply inform the school of his or her decision to transfer.

It removes the upper hand that schools have long held over student-athletes looking to transfer.

The change, which formally goes into effect on Oct. 15, will require schools to enter a player’s name into a “national transfer database” after the school is informed of the athlete’s decision to transfer. The school must do so within two business days of being notified.

“Once the student-athlete’s name is in the database, other coaches are free to contact that individual,” the NCAA said.

In years past, if a player wanted to leave a school, the school, if it granted the player permission to contact other schools, could place restrictions on the school the player speaks to. More often than not, it limited players from speaking to other schools in the same conference or on future schedules.

As the attitudes toward the rights of student-athletes continue to loosen, these rules followed suit. But it wasn’t until Tuesday’s announcement that the transfer dynamic truly changed.

From the NCAA’s release:

The previous transfer rule, which required student-athletes to get permission from their current school to contact another school before they can receive a scholarship after transfer, was intended to discourage coaches from recruiting student-athletes from other Division I schools. The rule change ends the controversial practice in which some coaches or administrators would prevent students from having contact with specific schools.

And with the new rule, the NCAA will be tougher on tampering:

Additionally, the proposal adds tampering with a current student-athlete at another school to the list of potential Level 2 violations, considered a significant breach of conduct.

One line in the NCAA release seemed to contradict the the heart of the new rule change to an extent:

“Conferences, however, still can make rules that are more restrictive than the national rule.”

As we’ve seen in recent weeks with the SEC voting to allow inter-conference graduate transfers, the Power Five conferences can implement their own nuances to a national rule. As always, there will be an array of opinions on how the rule should be interpreted.

How the conferences proceed is anybody’s guess.

The initial heart of this rule change when the Division I Transfer Working Group was assembled was to stop schools from controlling a student-athlete’s ability to receive financial aid at his or her transfer destination. That was an issue that came up for a now-former Kansas State football player last year who could not get a release from his scholarship from coach Bill Snyder.

Another financial element of the transfer process will be voted on by the conferences individually, the NCAA said:

Another financial aid element, autonomy legislation that governs when a school can reduce or cancel aid, may be adjusted next week by the autonomy conferences. Currently, a student’s notification of intent to transfer at the end of a term is not one of the listed reasons a school can use to cancel aid. The autonomy conferences will consider, by an electronic vote, two different proposals to allow schools to cancel the aid.

The Transfer Working Group will continue working through other transfer issues, “including rules surrounding postgraduate transfers” and “the possibility of uniform transfer rules.”

NCAA LOOSENS REDSHIRT RULES

No longer will you be unable to see a player on your favorite college football team play in a game because he’s redshirting. The NCAA announced Wednesday that players will be allowed to play in up to four games a season while still retaining their redshirt status.

Why did the rule change?

Traditional redshirts have previously been barred from competing at all in their redshirt seasons, so a move from zero to four games per season is quite a drastic switch. According to the NCAA, the rule change is based in player-safety reasons. Because of the new rule, a player will be allowed to potentially play in four games in his redshirt season and complete seasons in four other seasons.

“This change promotes not only fairness for college athletes, but also their health and well-being. Redshirt football student-athletes are more likely to remain engaged with the team, and starters will be less likely to feel pressure to play through injuries,” NCAA Division I Council chairperson and Miam athletic director Blake James said in an NCAA statement. “Coaches will appreciate the additional flexibility and ability to give younger players an opportunity to participate in limited competition.”

Players who play in a fraction of a team’s season before suffering a season-ending injury have been allowed to apply for retroactive injury redshirts. The new NCAA rule does not change the injury redshirt process.

What’s the impact?

We’re not totally sure, though it seems to be a safe bet that many early-season games between Power Five schools and lesser opponents will feel more like exhibition games than they previously have. Since redshirts are now allowed to see the field, coaches may be more inclined to get young players playing time in the second halves of games that aren’t very close. Casual fans may want to have the rosters of their favorite teams handy throughout September.

Had the new rule been in place last season, Tennessee would have been one of the biggest beneficiaries. Quarterbacks Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano suffered injuries in 2017 and Tennessee was forced to take the redshirt off of freshman quarterback Will McBride late in the season. McBride appeared in three games, meaning he was one short of the redshirt threshold. Instead of entering the 2018 season as a true sophomore, he would be a redshirt freshman.

New Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson would have one more season of eligibility as well. Patterson took over as Ole Miss’ quarterback in 2016 and played three games after Chad Kelly’s knee injury. Patterson was redshirting behind Kelly and the Rebels and then-coach Hugh Freeze made the decision to pull his redshirt.