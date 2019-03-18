free to talk to coaches and will be immediately eligible, WSU will sign off a run off waiver. pic.twitter.com/28XYzhN2fW

Given the ever increasing likelihood that he would never play a down for Washington State, redshirt sophomore quarterback Connor Neville's announcement Monday afternoon that he will transfer surprised nobody.

Neville posted this on social media: "free to talk to coaches and will be immediately eligible, WSU will sign off a run off waiver."

Neville signed with Washington State in 2017 as a three-star prospect out of Wilsonville, Ore., throwing for over 2,700 yards and 35 touchdowns as a high school senior. Neville redshirted in 2017 and never seriously threatened for playing time in 2018 as he was a 'Thursday Night Football' regular.



Going into the spring, Neville found himself behind Anthony Gordon, Trey Tinsley, Cammon Cooper, Gage Gabrud and perhaps even true freshman Gunner Cruz on the depth chart.

Neville's transfer along with Gubrud's foot injury sustained during Midnight Maneuvers gives WSU five active quarterbacks for the spring. Looking ahead to 2020, Neville's departure gives WSU just three quarterbacks on next year's spring roster - Cooper, Cruz and John Bledsoe.



That prospect increases the chances Mike Leach will look to sign two quarterbacks in the Class of 2020.



Spring practice begins Thursday.

