When 2020 Honolulu (HI) St. Louis four-star quarterback Jayden de Laura signed with Washington State in December, he thought he was going to run the Air Raid offense for Mike Leach.

Obviously, that’s changed.

But de Laura, understanding major college football is a business, insists he’s still on board with the Cougars.

“When I saw that he had taken the job at Mississippi State, I was so lost for words,” de Laura told WazzuWatch. “But I have respect for him as a coach and a person. He had to do what is best for him. These days, money talks.



"I’m still committed to Washington State.”

After verbally committing to WSU in early October, de Laura led St. Louis High School to its fourth consecutive open state championship, spurned overtures from USC and Ohio State and was named Hawaii’s Gatorade Player of the Year before signing with the Cougars on Dec. 18.

St. Louis finished No. 9 in the MaxPreps final high school football poll and No. 3 in USA Today’s West Region rankings.

Even after Leach’s departure from WSU, things could end nicely for De Laura. Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich is considered by some a serious candidate for the job, being mentioned on nearly every Top 10 list by national and local media.

ESPN analyst Ryan Leaf, a former WSU quarterback, has Rolovich at No. 2 on his list behind Boise State’s Bryan Harsin and one spot ahead of Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Hawaii offered de Laura and he built a relationship with Rolovich during the recruiting process. Moreover, St. Louis ran an offensive scheme nearly identical to Hawaii’s run-and-shoot, an older cousin of the Air Raid, so the learning curve for de Laura would undoubtedly be accelerated.

This past season, Hawaii won the Mountain West Conference West Division over San Diego State, traveled to Boise State for the conference championship game and beat BYU in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve, finishing with a 10-5 record.

With just Monday night’s national championship game remaining on the schedule, Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald finished the season third nationally in passing yards with 4,135 and 33 touchdowns. Only WSU’s Anthony Gordon and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow amassed more total passing yards than McDonald.

“Hearing that Rolo is a serious candidate for the Washington State job is amazing because Hawaii’s run and shoot is exactly what we ran at Saint Louis,” de Laura said. “Hopefully, he does get the job.”

