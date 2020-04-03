New OC/RB coach explains key differences between Air Raid, Run 'n Shoot
Refined and popularized by Palouse native Mouse Davis in the late 1970s, the Run ‘n Shoot offense has been a part of the college football landscape for over 40 years. It’s most ardent supporter tod...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news