Coming out of high school in Honolulu, defensive back Kapena Gushiken had no Division I football offers -- only some interest from NAIA and Division III schools -- but that didn't shake his self-confidence or belief in his own potential.

In evaluating junior colleges, he narrowed his focus to three schools but didn't hear back from two of them. Again, he continued to believe in his dreams.

"My high school head coach knew the head coach now at Saddleback, and they were the only program who were willing to take me and that was it," Gushiken recalls.

In two seasons at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., the defensive back racked up 14 pass breakups and an interception while finally convincing the some major FBS programs that he was indeed good enough.

In all, Gushiken drew 11 FBS offers following his two years of JUCO and on Monday he announced his commitment to Washington State.

"From a young age, I mean, I was really good. I had the passion. I was really just undersized. I was a late-bloomer," said Gushiken, who recalls being 5-foot-3 and barely 100 pounds as a high school freshman. "I didn't hit puberty probably until my junior year of high school. I always saw my potential before anybody else. I always believed in myself when nobody else did. ...

"Once my body grew the size of my heart, the rest is history."