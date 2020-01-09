Next Man Up: 6 candidates Chun should consider as WSU's next FB coach
Based on his history of hires in the major sports since arriving in Pullman two years ago, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun will likely hire an up-and-comer as the Cougars’ new football coach following Mike Leach’s departure for Mississippi State and the SEC.
Since coming to WSU in January 2017, Chun has hired new coaches in men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball. In each case, he hired a successful coach seemingly climbing the ladder in the profession. Will history repeat itself? Don’t bet against it. One thing we do know – the job will attract plenty of interest throughout the country.
In a Mississippi State press release, Leach said, ""I can't tell you how excited I am to be the head football coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. I loved Washington State, but I am excited for the next chapter in the SEC. It's a privilege to be a part of the MSU family, and we look forward to getting down to Starkville shortly."
Leach will be formally introduced at a 10 a.m. PT press conference Friday at MSU's football complex.
Thursday afternoon, WSU president Kirk Schulz and Chun released a statement addressing Leach’s exit: ““On behalf of Washington State, we would like to thank Coach Leach for his eight years of service to the Cougars. Mike has transformed Washington State Football into a national brand and we will be forever grateful. We wish he and Sharon nothing but the best in their next chapter at Mississippi State. Now we look forward to elevating the Cougs to the highest levels of college football.”
Chun will hold a 3 p.m. PT press conference today to discuss Leach's departure and what's next for the WSU football program.
With that in mind, here are six candidates for the job that Chun should look closely at before deciding which coach to hire.
ALEX GRINCH – Defensive Coordinator, Oklahoma
Grinch, of course, was WSU’s defensive coordinator from 2014-17 before leaving to join what turned out to be Urban Meyer’s final season at Ohio State. He left there to join Lincoln Riley in Oklahoma. Is he ready to become a head coach? We may find out soon. Based on his success leading the Cougars defense throughout his three-year tenure in Pullman, Grinch could fairly (and accurately) be labeled the favorite for the job right now.
GRAHAM HARRELL – Offensive Coordinator, USC
A Leach disciple through and through, Harrell joined the Trojans before last season and the offense demonstrated immediate improvement running the Air Raid, even with a freshman quarterback running the offense for most of the season. Harrell spent two years (2014-15) working under Leach at Washington State and played quarterback for him at Texas Tech. The transition to Harrell would be minimal.
BRYAN HARSIN – Head Coach, Boise State
After a one-year stint at Arkansas State, Harsin was named the head coach at Boise State in December 2013. He just wrapped up his sixth season at BSU. The Broncos have won 11 or games three times in his six years there, including a 12-2 record in 2019. Harsin is 64-17 overall at BSU.
NICK ROLOVICH – Head Coach, Hawaii
Rolovich, who played quarterback in NFL Europe and Arena League, has led the revival of the Hawaii football program. In 2019, the Rainbow Warriors faced Boise State in the Mountain West championship game and beat BYU in the Hawaii Bowl, finishing 10-5. Rolovich graduated from Hawaii and played QB there, so it may be difficult to pry him away from the Islands.
SETH LITTRELL - Head Coach, North Texas
Another coach with close ties to Leach, Littrell played under Leach at Oklahoma (1999) and later coached with him at Texas Tech from 2005-08. Littrell worked as an assistant at Arizona (2009-11), Indiana (2012-13) and North Carolina (2014-15) before taking over at North Texas in 2016.
JIM McELWAIN - Head coach, Central Michigan
If you're looking for somebody with close ties to southeastern Washington and has head coaching experience at the highest level, McElwain could be your guy. McElwain played QB at Eastern Washington, coached in the Big Sky Conference and was the head coach at Colorado State (2012-14) and Florida (2015-17). He was the Central Michigan head coach in 2019 and led CMU into the MAC championship game.
