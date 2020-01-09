Based on his history of hires in the major sports since arriving in Pullman two years ago, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun will likely hire an up-and-comer as the Cougars’ new football coach following Mike Leach’s departure for Mississippi State and the SEC.

Since coming to WSU in January 2017, Chun has hired new coaches in men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball. In each case, he hired a successful coach seemingly climbing the ladder in the profession. Will history repeat itself? Don’t bet against it. One thing we do know – the job will attract plenty of interest throughout the country.

In a Mississippi State press release, Leach said, ""I can't tell you how excited I am to be the head football coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. I loved Washington State, but I am excited for the next chapter in the SEC. It's a privilege to be a part of the MSU family, and we look forward to getting down to Starkville shortly."



Leach will be formally introduced at a 10 a.m. PT press conference Friday at MSU's football complex.



Thursday afternoon, WSU president Kirk Schulz and Chun released a statement addressing Leach’s exit: ““On behalf of Washington State, we would like to thank Coach Leach for his eight years of service to the Cougars. Mike has transformed Washington State Football into a national brand and we will be forever grateful. We wish he and Sharon nothing but the best in their next chapter at Mississippi State. Now we look forward to elevating the Cougs to the highest levels of college football.”



Chun will hold a 3 p.m. PT press conference today to discuss Leach's departure and what's next for the WSU football program.



With that in mind, here are six candidates for the job that Chun should look closely at before deciding which coach to hire.

ALEX GRINCH – Defensive Coordinator, Oklahoma

Grinch, of course, was WSU’s defensive coordinator from 2014-17 before leaving to join what turned out to be Urban Meyer’s final season at Ohio State. He left there to join Lincoln Riley in Oklahoma. Is he ready to become a head coach? We may find out soon. Based on his success leading the Cougars defense throughout his three-year tenure in Pullman, Grinch could fairly (and accurately) be labeled the favorite for the job right now.