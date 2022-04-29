NFL Cougs: Abe Lucas drafted in 3rd round by Seahawks

Washington State offensive lineman Abraham Lucas was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks Friday.

Lucas, taken as No. 72 overall pick and eighth selection in the round, is the fourth Cougar offensive lineman drafted in the last seven seasons and is the highest Cougar draft pick since offensive lineman Andre Dillard was selected No. 22 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft.



Lucas is the first Cougar drafted by the Seahawks since cornerback Marcus Trufant was selected No. 11 overall in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Lucas was a four-year starter at right tackle, started 42 consecutive games, was the first Cougar offensive lineman in program history to earn All-Pac-12 Conference honors four times and was a three-time Outland Trophy Watch List selection.

The Everett, Wash. native earned All-Pac-12 second-team accolades his first three seasons, was a Freshman All-American in 2018 and capped his career earning All-America Honorable Mention from Phil Steele and first-team All-Pac-12 accolades this past season.



In 2021, Lucas was rated the third-best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country and best in the Pac-12 by PFF College after not allowing a sack in 477 snaps and was later selected to play in the Reece’s Senior Bowl.