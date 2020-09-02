WazzuWatch - NFL Cougs: All eyes on Minshew after Jags' major moves

With the release of running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have moved on from yet another first round pick as they enter yet another rebuild.

All of Jacksonville’s first round picks from 2012 to 2017 are with different teams or out of the league entirely. Justin Blackmon, Luke Joeckel, Blake Bortles, Dante Fowler, Jalen Ramsey and Fournette make up that group.

After trading pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second round pick and a conditional mid-round pick, the Jaguars have at least set themselves up with assets for another long term rebuild.

All eyes in Jacksonville are on quarterback Gardner Minshew, who will influence the future of this franchise during this pivotal season. It’s no secret that the prizes of the 2021 NFL Draft are Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Minshew having a brutal season and bottoming out with a league-worst record isn’t the worst thing to happen to Jacksonville at this point in time.

Another favorable option for Jacksonville is Minshew completely blowing his draft status as a sixth round pick out of the water and quickly developing into a long term starting quarterback. That outcome isn’t completely out of the question. Fournette may be gone, but the Jaguars still have emerging star D.J. Chark at wide receiver and added WR Lavishka Shenault in the second round of the draft.

Minshew could surprise and develop into a bonafide franchise QB overnight, but the problem for Jacksonville arrives if Minshew is just decent. Not good enough to threaten for a playoff spot, but also not bad enough to get a premium pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The perceived quality of the quarterback prospects at the top of next year’s draft makes this season pivotal for any team going through a rebuilding phase.

While Minshew could be competent enough to steer them away from the first or second overall pick, the rest of the team is certainly set up for a brutal 2020 season. The defense will likely be one of the worst in the league as they attempt to grow Taven Bryan, K’Lavon Chaisson and C.J. Henderson into impact defenders next to rookie sensation Josh Allen.

Almost none of the raucous defense that terrorized the NFL during the 2017 season remains. In just three seasons, one of the greatest pass defenses in NFL history led by Ramsey and A.J. Bouye has been completely dismantled. Jacksonville finished 29th in defensive DVOA last season according to Football Outsiders.

What’s interesting about Jacksonville’s roster is that they do have some quality building blocks on their team. Center Brandon Linder, guard Andrew Norwell, offensive tackle Jawann Taylor, cornerback D.J. Hayden and linebackers Joe Schobert and Myles Jack are all nice pieces to have. However, their depth is severely lacking, which is why their outlook for the 2020 season is so dark.

Running back is a great example of their lack of depth. Behind Fournette, the Jaguars have Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo who combined for 135 yards on 44 carries last season.

That lack of quality depth rears its head along the defensive line as well. Allen has a chance to develop into a dominant defensive player, but his supporting cast is unproven to say the least. Chaisson will be relied upon early as a pass rusher, but he just turned 21 and only had 6.5 sacks last season for LSU.

This roster isn’t ready to win games right now, but Jacksonville is likely aware of that. They’ve stockpiled draft picks, including the Rams 2021 first round pick, and are projected to have over $89 million in cap space according to Over The Cap, second only to the Indianapolis Colts at $113.9 million.

Even if Minshew plays well enough to push the Jaguars out of the Lawrence and Fields sweepstakes, Jacksonville still has the assets and future cap space to build a competent roster for the 2021 season with Minshew as the starter.

It’s been said before, but the Jaguars have a chance for success if they can just power through the 2020 season. Of course, there is still a propensity for things to go wrong because the Jaguars are still the Jaguars.